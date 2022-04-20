Ben Simmons Spotted Working on Shot With Former NBA 3-Point King

News continues to swirl around the possible return of Ben Simmons for the Brooklyn Nets. It went from analysts saying that Brooklyn knows the star will not return but floats the idea as a glimmer of hope, all the way to the latest report on April 19 by Shams Charania via The Pat McAfee Show that the guard could make a return as early as Monday.

"The Nets are very confident that Ben Simmons will be able to make a return as soon as next Monday" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/C7OMinnfDa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2022

The three-time NBA All-Star officially was cleared for contact practice and participated with teammates on April 18. Nets head coach Steve Nash remained aloof on what the return to practice actually means for the franchise.

“Yesterday was his first day of contact,” Nash said. “Yesterday was his first day of contact, played with some teammates. He’s making progress, but there’s no real update. We’ll just see how he responds & see if he’s able to do more contact tomorrow.”

Simmons Returns to Practice

First time we’ve seen this — KD, Kyrie and Simmons all getting some shots up at the same time after practice. pic.twitter.com/n1QZLeXXBt — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 19, 2022

April 19 marked the first time Nets stars Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving took the practice court getting shots up together. Being cleared for contact practices is the most significant leap that Simmons has taken since reports of his epidural and herniated disk surfaced at the end of the season. Now all signs are pointing to the point guard making his return in the Nets” first round series against the Boston Celtics. Signs that Simmons himself is sending with viral clips of him dunking after practice.

On April 20, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added to his reporting that a return for Game 4 on Monday in Brooklyn is a realistic target for Simmons. While Simmons is not ruled out for Wednesday’s Game 3, the most anticipated date for him to make his debut remains Game 4.

Again, when asked, head coach Steve Nash did not give any guarantee about the point guard’s Nets debut.

“There’s no other way than him to say, ‘I’m ready,'” Nash said. “Especially after an absence this long. So whenever he is ready, it’s going to have to be on him to say, ‘I feel comfortable. I feel ready to go. I want to play and I want to contribute.’

According to Brooklyn’s third-year head coach, the decision seems to be in Simmons’ hands.

“We can’t push him places when you have been out this long. It’s got to be something where he is definitely comfortable and ready to play.”

Simmons Working on his Shot

The video of Simmons shooting with teammates in practice isn’t the only exciting video to surface recently. Videos of him working on his shot are also a hopeful sign for Nets fans. Not only has he been getting shots up during his time injured, but Simmons has also been seen working on his shots with some of the best shooters in league history.

On April 19, a video surfaced from Brian Lewis of the New York Post of Simmons being coached by the four-time NBA three-point field goal percentage leader, Kyle Korver.

Ben Simmons at practice working with Kyle Korver. #nets pic.twitter.com/J5NEgMcgMF — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) April 19, 2022

Korver, has a long list of accomplishments as a shooter in the NBA. He led the leagues in three pointers made in 2005, has an NBA record for highest three point shooting percentage, and an NBA record for most seasons leading the league in three point shooting percentage with four. There aren’t many shooters that have more experience to lend than Korver could for Simmons.

What impact the practice makes on Simmons’ shooting when he returns won’t be seen until his possible debut. The Australian guard hasn’t played in over a year and never has had an impressive jump shot. In five seasons, Simmons has five career three point field goals made. Will pointers from Kyle Korver help add a shooting threat to Simmons’ offensive repertoire? Many are eager to see the impact he will make offensively in Brooklyn’s postseason run. Stay tuned for more updates and news ahead of the anticipated Game 4 debut.