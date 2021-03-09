Blake Griffin Reveals Why He Chose Nets Over Lakers & Warriors

When the Detroit Pistons announced that they would be shutting Blake Griffin down in hopes to find a trade partner or reach a buyout agreement, NBA fans knew that championship contenders would be knocking down Griffin’s door in hopes to acquire the six-time All-Star.

Major suitors included the Warriors, Lakers, and Heat but ultimately Griffin decided to roll with the Brooklyn Nets, despite the fact that they could not offer him the most money. On Monday, he detailed why Brooklyn was his first choice.

Blake Griffin Reveals Why He Chose Nets

“They have a need for a 4-man. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Steve Nash and all of the guys they have,” Blake Griffin told Bleacher Report via NetsDaily.

“Sean Marks has done a great job there. It was a tough decision and I wanted to be on a team that was contending.”

Above all else, what drove Griffin to the Empire State over the other contenders is the fact that they look more poised to win a championship than any other team, even if their record reflects otherwise.

“My only goal is to help win a championship,” Griffin said via NetsDaily

“Some years it’s more realistic than others. But that’s why I came to Brooklyn.”

Griffin Is Excited for ‘Lob City’ Reunion

When Griffin suits up with the Nets for the first time he will be reunited with his old Los Angeles Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan. Jordan and Griffin built a very close relationship during the ‘Lob City’ era.

The six-time All-Star is over the moon about being reunited with his old friend which also played a major part in him choosing the Nets.

“We go way back,” Griffin said of DeAndre Jordan via NetsDaily.

“Anybody who you’re that familiar with it always makes it easier. That definitely played a part.”

Griffin at one point was one of the best power forwards in the NBA. While his prime years may be behind him, he still enjoys going up against the best players of his position because at the end of the day he will always be a competitor.

“The best in my position – Giannis and AD. It’s always a challenge so those guys are the most fun,” Griffin said of who his favorite players to play against are via NetsDaily.

Sean Marks Sounds off on Blake Griffin Signing

One person who deserves his flowers for the product that the Nets are getting ready to unleash is their General Manager Sean Marks. Brooklyn once had one of the worst rosters in the NBA, but brick by brick Marks, has been able to build a roster that is star-studded with talent.

Just like with the rest of the stars that he has helped get to Brooklyn, he is ecstatic to welcome Griffin to the County of Kings.

“We’re fortunate to be able to add a player of Blake’s caliber to our roster at this point in the season,” Marks said in a statement via CBS Sports.

“Blake is a versatile frontcourt player with a long track record of success in our league, and we’re excited about the impact he’ll make for us both on and off the court in Brooklyn.”

Griffin is set to make his debut on Thursday when the Nets play the Boston Celtics.

