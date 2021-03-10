Blake Griffin Has War of Words With Former NBA Champion

It may be hard for the casual NBA fan to imagine, but at one point Brooklyn Nets’ forward Blake Griffin was one of the most feared men in the league. Even the league’s biggest and best defenders would run for cover when they saw Griffin coming down the lane with a full head of steam because they knew what was going to happen next.

Griffin’s high-flying athleticism made it easy for him to acquire one of the most impressive collections of posters in NBA history. With so many memorable dunks in his career, you would think it would be difficult for the six-time All-Star to choose his favorite one. For Griffin, the answer is a no-brainer.

Blake Griffin Details His Favorite Dunk

“The one on Kendrick Perkins,” Griffin said on Bleacher Report’s Ask Me Anything.

“He was such a defensive-minded player and he always had the scowl on his face so that makes it a little bit sweeter,” Griffin added.

The play that the 31-year-old is referring to occurred in 2012 when Griffin and his old team the Los Angeles Clippers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The play starts with Griffin receiving a backdoor pass from his old teammate Chris Paul. At first, it seemed like Kendrick Perkins who was one of the best defenders in the league at the time had Griffin dead to rights, but instead, Griffin climbs the ladder on Perkins and slams the ball through the hoop without even touching the rim. The Staples Center erupted when fans realized what just happened.

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Blake Griffin

Perkins, who is currently an NBA analyst on ESPN must have caught wind of Griffin’s interview because he had some interesting comments about the version of Griffin that the Nets are gearing up to receive.

“The Blake Griffin that put me on a poster ain’t walking through the door no time soon,” Perkins said via his Twitter account.

“The guy coming to Brooklyn does not move the needle for what the Nets need! Looks good on paper though, carry on…,” Perkins added.

The Blake Griffin that put me on a poster ain’t walking through the door no time soon. The guy coming to Brooklyn does not move the needle for what the Nets need! Looks good in paper tho, carry on… https://t.co/tpKyIgcHtX — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 9, 2021

While Perkins’ comments may seem like he is just being salty, the former NBA champion does have a point. Griffin has not been an All-Star since 2019 and this year he is averaging a career-low 12.2 points per game.

That is part of the reason that the 31-year-old came to Brooklyn. He is hoping for a fresh start that will ideally result in his first championship.

Griffin Explains Why He Chose Nets

“At the end of it, I narrowed it down to four teams so all four are great teams and organizations but like I keep saying, I tried to make the best decision,” Griffin said on the Rich Eisen Show via NetsDaily.

“There was definitely other teams. It wasn’t an easy decision by any means, but I’ve known KD, James, DeAndre obviously, and Kai for a long time and you always think about playing with different guys,” Griffin added.

“Ultimately, just made the decision I thought was best for myself. I’m excited about the opportunity and obviously a great team and I’m happy to be a part of the organization.”

Griffin will make his Nets debut when they take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

