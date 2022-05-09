Nets Give Major Update on Sharpshooter’s Status for 2023 Season

For those who may be tardy to the party, the Brooklyn Nets completed a blockbuster trade on February 10, with All-Stars James Harden and Ben Simmons being the centerpieces of the deal. But one aspect of the trade that brought Simmons to the Nets is often overlooked. That being the acquisition of three-point sniper Seth Curry. Per StatMuse, In his time with the Nets this season, Curry averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 19 games. But the one issue with Curry’s arrival is that he was dealing with a nagging ankle injury that could not be corrected while he was playing. A situation that Nets head coach Steve Nash referred to as ‘tricky’ back in April.

“Trying to find him rest is definitely a priority for us, but also, knowing that if we rest him, it doesn’t mean that he comes back and plays one game and it’s all gone. It might be right back to where he started. It is a little bit tricky just to hold him out indefinitely to try to believe that he’s going to be healed. That’s not what we believe. He’s going to be fighting through this a little bit the rest of the way,” Nash told reporters on April 5 per NetsDaily.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Seth Curry Has Successful Ankle Surgery

On May 9, the Nets announced that Curry underwent surgery to correct the discrepancies in his left ankle. The sharpshooter is expected to make a full recovery, before the Nets open training camp this fall.

“Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle earlier today,” the Nets said in a statement via the team’s Twitter account on May 9. “The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Curry is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of next season’s training camp.”

Seth Curry medical update: pic.twitter.com/Yb7Af2Ga4a — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 9, 2022

Ben Simmons Expected To Make Full Recovery From Back Surgery

Curry is the second Nets player to have major surgery this offseason. Nets All-Star Ben Simmons had surgery on May 5 to correct a herniated disc in his back that prevented him from making his Nets debut this season. Like Curry, Simmons is expected to make a full recovery from his surgery and be ready for the start of training camp.

“Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons underwent successful microdiscectomy surgery today at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital in Los Angeles,” the Nets said in a statement via the team’s Twitter account on May 5.

“The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins IV. Following an initial recovery period of approximately three weeks, Simmons will begin a rehabilitation program. He is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of next season’s training camp.”

Ben Simmons Medical Update: pic.twitter.com/d5ZBmvHBlc — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 5, 2022

The Nets now have three key players returning from major surgeries next season. In addition to Simmons and Curry, sharpshooter Joe Harris, who has not played since November 12 due to an ankle injury, is also set to return. With Brooklyn expecting to return a full stable of players, they could be legit contenders to win the NBA Finals in 2023. The pressure will be on for them to deliver.

READ NEXT: Nets Urged To Target 7-Footer, Elite Shot Blocker in Free Agency: Report