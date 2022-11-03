New Team Enters Trade Talks for Nets Star Ben Simmons

The February blockbuster trade that sent All-Star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and brought Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets had fans optimistic about the future.

But to this point, this season has been a lackluster one for Simmons. He is averaging just 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. As a player making more than $35 million this season, the Nets and their fans would like to see more out of the three-time All-Star.

West Team Enters Trade Talks for Ben Simmons

In addition to Simmons on the court struggles, he has missed the last two games due to knee soreness. This comes after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a herniated disc in his back that required him to have corrective surgery over the summer.

As a team looking to pursue a championship this year, the Nets need every player available and ready to contribute on the court. The Simmons experiment has been a failure up to this point. Ian Begley of SNY says his name has come up in trade talks as the Nets look to bolster their roster.

“Just which players Udoka will be coaching is an open question at this point. GM Sean Marks said on Tuesday that the current roster needs an upgrade. So, you can expect the Nets to pursue trade opportunities ahead of the February deadline.

In the days before Saturday’s brutal loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Nets had been in cursory talks with one Western Conference team about a deal that would return a veteran shooter. Ben Simmons’ name came up in the talks,” Begley writes.

“It’s unclear if talks advanced past the cursory stage, but Brooklyn was said to be aggressive in its pursuit of perimeter shooting. And that was before the club fired Nash. So, it’s reasonable to expect the team to take an aggressive approach in the trade market.”

Jamal Crawford Said Nets Are ‘East Coast Lakers’

The Nets are currently 2-6, but it is too premature to press the panic button on the season. With plenty of basketball left to play and having two of the most prolific players in the NBA, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, the Nets have plenty of time to figure it out.

The Nets also have a new head coach on the way, and the consensus hope is that their next leader will be someone who will make defense a focal point and command the respect of their roster. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford says that despite all of the drama that the Nets are currently facing if they find a way to put it all together, they still have a “puncher’s chance”.

“They are still crazy if they put it together that’s the thing about it,” Crawford said during a November 2 appearance on NBA TV (H/T Landon Buford).

“They are the east coast Lakers right now, if they can put it together, they have a puncher’s chance.”

With the Simmons experience not having worked out so far, the Nets could look at other options if he doesn’t start to put it together soon.