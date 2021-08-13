Nets Draft Pick Is Turning Heads With Out of Body Summer League Campaign

When the Brooklyn Nets completed a blockbuster trade to land nine-time NBA All-Star James Harden last season it not only cost them a multitude of key players from their roster but a plethora of draft picks as well. The move may have not earned the Nets the title in 2021, but they were still the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, and thus, they did not have a favorable position in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Nets had the 27th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and while it may not be as attractive as a lottery pick there have indeed been some gems selected with the 27th pick. Some household names have been selected at 27th including reigning defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam who was a key in Toronto winning the title in 2019, and Boston Celtics standout Robert Williams who showed he has a bright future in this league during their first-round playoff bout with the Nets in 2021.

Cam Thomas Turns Heads With Outrageous Buzzer Beater

The Nets may have drafted the next big 27th pick in the 2021 draft after selecting LSU’s Cam Thomas who is putting the league on notice with his performance in this year’s NBA Summer League. After scoring 41 points in his first two summer league games, Thomas poured in 31 points in his third game including the walk-off buzzer-beater to lift the Nets over the Washington Wizards and bring their overall record to 2-1.

Thomas who was not a name that was high on many people’s NBA Draft boards has surprised many with his summer league performance. However, the former LSU Tiger has prepared his entire life for these types of moments and is already dubbing himself a big-time player in this league.

“For the winning basket it was just iso, like Dyckman, just one-on-one, beat your man. I lost the ball. I seen the clock, I seen it was at 02.25 when I looked at it, so I was like, ‘I’ve gotta hurry up and get a shot off,” said Thomas after the win per NetsDaily. “I went to the shot that I always make and I always work on, the one-legged three. As soon as it left my hands I knew it was good.”

Cam Thomas Already Receiving High Praise From Nets Coaches

Thomas is now averaging 24.0 points per game in summer league which tops all rookies in the 2021 NBA Draft class. Nets assistant coach Jordan Ott is the head coach of the Nets summer league roster and is already singing high praises of Brooklyn’s rookie standout.

“You can see him step by step by step and a big jump,” Ott said after the win per NetsDaily. “Unbelievable down the stretch the shots he hit. He just, basically, iso situation was able to get to a spot even the last one he lost the ball was able to be aware enough. I think he looked at the clock on the far end to be smart enough to look at the clock and for him to know he didn’t have much time and get it off.”

The Nets already have three certified bucket getters in their All-Stars Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. With Thomas being able to learn from three future Hall of Famers on the daily, he will only get better with time.

