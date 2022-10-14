Former Nets Guard Sends Strong Warning About Upcoming Season

The Brooklyn Nets had an offseason filled with uncertainty about the future of their franchise. At first, there were questions on if Nets star Kyrie Irving would pick up the player option in the final year of his deal or forgo it and enter free agency. He did pick up the option, but shortly after, Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade from the franchise.

After a drama-filled offseason, Brooklyn enters this year perhaps healthier than they have in any season in the Durant and Kyrie era. But with Irving set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, this could be the last chance for him and Durant to deliver the franchise its first-ever NBA title. Former Nets guard Jamal Crawford believes they have the talent to do it.

“They could disappoint us, or they can win the championship. I’m going to go with the latter. I really believe they have enough to win it,” Crawford said to reporters via NetsDaily.

“They look mentally recharged. I see Kyrie and Kevin working out together. I see Ben in a good place. He’s happy. He even tweeted joking about himself air balling. Think about what it took for him to get to that place mentally where he feels the support is there, I can airball and laugh about it because these guys have got my back.”

Crawford Praises Ben Simmons Defense

One of the things that convinced Crawford this year’s Nets squad can deliver a title was their performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 12. After suffering two consecutive blowouts against the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets came into Milwaukee and got their first preseason win over the Bucks.

But the win was not what was most impressive to the former Nets guard. It was newcomer Ben Simmons’ defense against two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot just 6-21 in the contest.

“I watched the game [Wednesday] and seeing [Simmons] match up with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], I was shocked because it looked like a playoff-type setting,” Crawford added.

“[I thought] you’d save that chip for later on. But maybe they want to play against him and put it in his mind early, ‘Look, it’s not going to be as sweet or easy as it’s been in the past. We have a guy who’s mentally ready to go against you. ‘So, I really believe they actually this summer solidified why they got together, once the whole Kevin situation and the Kyrie situation was done. They look recharged.”

Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons Held Giannis to Shooting 25 percent First half ..4/16 Giannis was 6/21 at the end of the Game but ESPN won’t show that either ..Just the one highlight of Giannis offensive foul Dunk 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/ebVSufZbFV — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) October 13, 2022

Crawford Sends Strong Message on Short Nets Stint

Like Simmons, Crawford had not played basketball in over 16 months before his debut for the Nets in the 2020 Disney Bubble. But for hoopers like him, the game comes naturally. He was only on the floor for five minutes before getting injured. But in that short span, he had 5 points and 3 assists.

The former Sixth Man of the Year insists that if it had not been for that injury, he would have put on a performance that would have left the NBA shell-shocked.

“I had three assists before I took a shot. So, once I hit the first shot, then I scored again and I’m looking at who’s guarding me. And I’m looking at their eyes, and now they’re starting to look around for help when I’m coming down the court. I’m like ‘Oh I got ’em.’ he said during an appearance on the Hoop Narrative podcast via a transcript obtained per NetsDaily.

“I promise you, I was like ‘I’m about to paint a masterpiece.’ I promise you, every minute I would’ve played — in five minutes I had five points and three assists if I would’ve played 20 minutes, I was going to have 20 points and eight assists. … I thought it would take longer to come back, [but] it was back.”

The Nets have all the talent they need to be a title contender. It is now up to the players to get it done.