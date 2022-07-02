Controversial Proposed Trade Has Nets Landing Massive Haul for Star Player

The Brooklyn Nets face a grim decision with the future of their franchise. All-NBA forward Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade, and the belief is that if Durant leaves town, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving may not be too far behind him. With Durant and Irving being two of the most prolific players in the NBA, it is not likely that the Nets will be able to replace them with a player of equal value.

But what the Nets can do is gather a multitude of assets in a potential trade for one of their stars. During an appearance on “The Wheelhouse” on Spotify live, NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports suggested a trade where the Nets send Kyrie to the Miami Heat in exchange for a massive haul of talented players in addition to a first-round pick.

“I mentioned the Mavericks, and I mentioned the Phoenix Suns, But I think the Miami Heat could be in play for either Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. I think that ultimately both Kevin and Kyrie know their worth, they know what they can bring to an organization, and I don’t think they’re rushing to make magic happen on the Nets’ part,” Robinson said.

“If I’m Miami or I’m looking at Brooklyn, I’m looking at a possible situation where Miami could make Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Max Strus available as well as a first-round pick for Kyrie Irving and a second-round pick.”

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Durant Trade to Heat Presents ‘Significant Obstacle’

As Robinson pointed out, the Heat could be a potential suitor for Kyrie or Durant. And after being one possession away from being crowned the Eastern Conference Champions, adding either All-Star could put them in a position to win it all in 2023. But as it pertains to Durant and the Heat, him signing off on a trade to South Beach heavily depends on what the roster would look like upon his arrival, according to Sam Amick of “The Athletic”.

“As for the Miami possibility that also seems to be in play, I’m told there’s a significant obstacle on that front,” Amick writes.

“Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry. So even if the Heat were willing to move Butler in a deal as a way of satisfying the Nets’ (understandably pricey) request, doing so would leave Durant discontented from the start.”

There’s a ‘significant obstacle’ on the Kevin Durant to Miami trade front, per @sam_amick “Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.” (Via https://t.co/E4DUkVEPMZ) pic.twitter.com/c1kbRjtF3F — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 1, 2022

Adebayo and Ben Simmons Can’t Be on the Same Roster

Durant wanting the Heat to maintain their core players from last season is a significant obstacle indeed. But it presents an obstacle for the Nets as well.

Amick points out that in any trade involving the Heat, the Nets would not be able to trade for their All-Star big man Bam Adebayo because he and Ben Simmons are both on rookie max extensions. In Layman’s terms, to get Adebayo back in a trade, Brooklyn would have to convince the Heat front office to take on Simmons’ max contract, knowing he has not played in an NBA game since June 2021.

“As others have pointed out, Adebayo comes with a complication of his own even beyond the fact that Durant likely wants him to stay. Since teams aren’t allowed to have two players on designated rookie-max extensions who came their way via trade, Brooklyn would have to trade Ben Simmons to bring in Adebayo,” Amick adds.

“If the Heat’s best offer is centered on Tyler Herro, I just don’t see how that ever gains any traction. And in terms of Durant’s preferred destinations, this is why it seems as if the Suns may have a shot at making some magic happen here.”

The Nets have tough decisions to make this offseason. For the sake of the franchise, and the future, they will need to find a way to keep things intact if they can’t find a trade package of high value.

READ NEXT: Nets Hit With Truth Bomb About Steve Nash Amid Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Drama