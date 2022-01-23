Nets Could Add Key Orlando Magic Role Player via Buyout Market: Report

After pulling off a blockbuster trade for All-NBA guard James Harden last January, the Brooklyn Nets didn’t have the assets to make any additional moves at the NBA trade deadline. However, the Nets made a lot of noise through the buyout market. Brooklyn added All-Stars LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin who ended up being key pickups.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Nets Could Add Gary Harris via Buyout Market

The Nets have more collateral at the trade deadline this year with their impressive rookies Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe, Duke Johnson Jr., and Cam Thomas. But with a roster that is already pencil-thin, it seems unlikely for them to make any trades that would involve their young players. John Hollinger of “The Athletic” believes that the Nets could once again be active through the buyout market.

“The most likely buyout guy I see is Orlando’s Gary Harris, who might help Brooklyn at the margins as a 3-and-D wing,” Hollinger writes per “The Athletic”

"The most likely buyout guy I see is Orlando’s Gary Harris, who might help Brooklyn at the margins as a 3-and-D wing." (via @johnhollinger) pic.twitter.com/Hw6tuwa8k0 — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) January 20, 2022

Kyrie & James Harden Praise Each Other’s Performances

The Nets were able to win handily on Friday night with a 117-102 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Their star-studded backcourt of Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 61 points in the game. This included a 15-point explosion from Kyrie in the 4th quarter. Harden praised Irving’s performance after the game.

“For sure that was a breakthrough,” Harden said of Irving’s 4th quarter performance per NetsDaily. “He’s capable of doing that at any moment or any point of the game. That’s one of the reasons why we need him every single game. Because he’s able to do that, especially with everything going on with our team. He’s a special talent.”

Harden logged a monster triple-double of 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the contest. It was his eighth of the season. Harden led the charge for the Nets in the 3rd quarter as the team went on a 10-2 run that gave them control of the game for good. Irving was in awe of Harden’s performance.

“I came out of halftime with a deeper focus and that 3rd quarter flew by. Watching James just be himself. He’s very special and you can easily get caught up by just watching,” said Irving on Harden’s performance per NetsDaily.

“He’s just so great getting in one-on-one when he’s feeling it. He makes the game so much easier for everyone else, so I was just trying to get out of his way.”

Steve Nash Praises Nets’ Total Team Effort

While Harden and Irving were the stars of the show in the second half for the Nets, head coach Steve Nash says the win over the Spurs was a total team effort.

“James was electric. Obviously, the stat line is incredible. Kyrie was an assassin at times, just being able to create offense for himself. Overall, I thought everybody really played a role and did their jobs,” Nash said per NetsDaily.

“Everyone chipped in. LaMarcus had some really important stretches for us. Day’Ron [Sharpe] had stretches. Kessler [Edwards] was great. Bruce [Brown] was great on both ends. BG [Blake Griffin] started out and struggled a little, but he really did a lot of things for us tonight.”

The Nets have reclaimed the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will look to pad their lead in their next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

READ NEXT: Brooklyn Nets, Key Reserve Player Mutually Agree to Part Ways