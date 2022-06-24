Nets Make Final Call on Joe Harris’ Future: Report

Now that the NBA Draft is over, free agency and trade season is officially among us. After getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs this year, general manager Sean Marks will need to make a move that significantly improves the Brooklyn Nets roster. Especially if they want to be contenders next season.

Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype says the Nets have started to get calls about their starting sharpshooter Joe Harris, as well as rookie standout Cam Thomas. The jury is still out on Thomas’ future in Brooklyn, But as for Harris, Scotto reports that ‘internally’ the Nets are not interested in trading him.

“Internally, the Nets believe Harris’ size can help them on the boards next season, and his floor spacing would help Ben Simmons thrive with the team in transition and create driving lanes for the Australian forward,” Scotto writes per “HoopsHype”.“A potential lineup of Irving, Curry, Harris, Simmons, and Kevin Durant would provide maximum floor spacing for Simmons to thrive and be a nightmare to cover defensively.”

Harris and fellow sharpshooter Seth Curry could provide a myriad of spacing for the Nets. The two shooters, combined with the defense and playmaking of Ben Simmons, could be similar to the Warriors ‘death lineup’ of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green, which also featured Durant.

Execs Think Cam Thomas Could Be Worth First-Rounder

Cam Thomas was one of the Nets’ best rookies last year and showed flashes of brilliance in the second half of their season. He had a 46-point eruption during his time in the G-League and notched an NBA career-high 30 points against the Utah Jazz in February.

The consensus after his rookie season seems to be that the sky is the limit for Thomas. He may not be of much value to a team like the Nets, who are in win-now mode. But according to Scotto, rival executives think Thomas could be worth as much as a first-round pick. They also believe that because of the addition of Curry, Harris could be more available than in previous years.

“Rival executives believe Thomas could command a potential first-round pick in trade talks,” Scotto writes. “Joe Harris is the team’s most realistic trade asset should Brooklyn try to upgrade at a different position. Rival teams believe Harris could be more available than in years past, with fellow sharpshooter Seth Curry under contract for $8.5 million next season.”

Two Ankle Surgeries Ended Harris Season

Harris has not played an NBA game since November 12 after suffering an ankle injury that required him to have surgery earlier in the season. He and the Nets decided that the in-season surgery was the best option so he could return to the court later in the year instead of having to deal with flareups. But that is the opposite of what happened. Harris suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery and eventually had to get a second surgery that ended his season.

He and Ben Simmons combined have missed 19 months of basketball. It’s not ideal for two players who will be key in the Nets rotation. Nobody knows which direction Brooklyn is heading in this offseason, especially with the futures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant still undecided. But with the June 29 deadline for Irving to opt-in approaching quickly, Brooklyn will have their answer soon.

