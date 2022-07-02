Bruce Brown Sounds Off on Nets Negotiations Following Departure

The Brooklyn Nets experiment with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving looks to have been a failed one after Durant demanded a trade on Thursday. Now a cloud of uncertainty hovers over the Nets franchise. After Durant demanded a trade, the team will inevitably have to part with Irving as well despite him opting into the final year of his contract. Durant and Irving aren’t the only players that the team is losing from last year’s squad.

Earlier this week, the team found out that they would lose center Andre Drummond to the Chicago Bulls after he agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million contract. The Nets are also expected to lose Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kessler Edwards. But no loss is more surprising than Bruce Brown, who was said to be a priority for Brooklyn.

Brown agreed to a new deal with the Denver Nuggets for a two-year, $13 million contract. Brown spoke on his free agency and negotiations he did or didn’t have on a July 1, Instagram Live.

Brown Comments on Nets Negotiations

Bruce Brown’s departure could be a sign for how bad things are in Brooklyn. Following the Nets first round playoff exit the forward was listed as a priority for the team in free agency.

“One of the few definitives coming out of Brooklyn since the team was swept out of the first round is that, according to a source, the team will, “make it a priority” to keep free-agent guard Bruce Brown, who averaged 14.0 points and was one of the bright spots of the Nets’ postseason. Brooklyn has his Bird rights,” Heavy NBA Insider, Sean Deveney reported.

However, despite reports saying it would be a “priority” to bring Brown back to Brooklyn, according to Bruce Brown, the Nets didn’t even offer him a contract after free agency opened. Brown went on Instagram live on July 1 to engage with fans and commented on his free agency. One fan shared Brown’s comments on the Nets not offering him a contract.

Bruce Brown just said on his IG Live that Brooklyn didn’t offer him anything. — J.C. 🐦 (@birdsiiview) July 1, 2022

Brown was a major factor in the Nets playoff series against the Boston Celtics and looked to be a key starter for the team next season. He averaged over 14 points per game in the last three months of the season and did so much more than scoring for the team. Brooklyn letting him go without offering him a contract has to suggest something for what they believe the team will be next season.

Other Nets Moves

Despite letting Brown walk, the team did acquire what could be a Bruce Brown replacement in the Utah Jazz’s Royce O’Neale. Brooklyn traded for O’Neale shortly after Durant’s trade request. They also agreed to a contract to bring back Patty Mills on a two-year, $14.5M deal. Brooklyn didn’t stop there. They also brought back their developing young big man Nic Claxton on a two-year, $20 million deal to return to the Brooklyn.