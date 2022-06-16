Key Nets Free Agent Labeled ‘Top Target’ This Offseason: Analyst

The Brooklyn Nets have a busy offseason ahead of them as they have to decide how to build out the roster around their Big 3 of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

With Bruce Brown, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Nic Claxton all hitting free agency, the Nets have their pickings on who they want to bring back and who they want to go.

Brown is an unrestricted free agent which means Brooklyn will be unable to match the offers he receives, so it’ll come down to them convincing him to stick around.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger calls Brown the top small forward on the market this offseason, so he might receive a fair share of suitors. However, he does note it’s a thin market and that’s why he finds himself at the top of the list.

Will Brown Leave?

Although he’s not known for his offensive skillset, Brown did shine playing alongside Irving and Durant. In the playoffs especially, he emerged as the team’s third option. When coupled with his strong defense, he has the makings of being a solid starter, but not a number one option.

Hollinger predicts Brown could command a little over $19 million this offseason, and while that might seem pricey for a player like him, the thin market might drive his price up to that. This prediction comes from his BORD$ valuations, and he notes that it’s not a perfect system. With that in mind, Hollinger does note Brown provides a lot of value.

“Brown is a “3-and-D” guy with the “3” part mostly missing, but that doesn’t make him a zero on offense,” he wrote. “He’s a good passer and excels playing out of the short roll as a fake five, plus he’s a solid finisher who has converted nearly 70 percent of his chances at the rim the past two seasons. He’s also only 25 and shot 40.4 percent on his limited 3-point attempts a year ago, offering promise of further upside.”

Playing alongside Simmons, Irving and Durant will allow Brown to shine in his role, so his missing offense won’t be as big of a deal as it would be on a team where he has a bigger role.

Brown’s skillset will fit any title contender, and that’s a good reason for the Nets to fight to hang onto him. Hollinger notes there should be many teams giving him a look, so the Nets have their work cut out for them.

“Nonetheless, he should be a top target for any team with the non-taxpayer MLE,” he concludes.

Nets Want Him to Stay

According to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, the Nets want to keep Brown in town and they will make him a priority this offseason.

One of the few definitives coming out of Brooklyn since the team was swept out of the first round is that, according to a source, the team will, “make it a priority,” to keep free-agent guard Bruce Brown, who averaged 14.0 points and was one of the bright spots of the Nets’ postseason. Brooklyn has his Bird rights.

Having his Bird rights give the Nets the ability to offer him the most money on the market, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will. Brooklyn knows how valuable he is, but that doesn’t make him a lock to return. Brown could want a bigger role on another team or he could outright find a better fit this offseason. Only time will tell what the case is.

