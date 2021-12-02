Brooklyn Nets Are ‘Open’ To Trading Member of ‘Big 3’: Report

The first leg of the season has been pretty up and down for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. But despite the turmoil they have faced the Nets sit comfortably in the Eastern Conference’s top spot with a record of 15-6. While Brooklyn holds the top spot they have left room for doubt amongst their fanbase as they have struggled against top teams. Against the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat the Nets lost decidedly. And it has left cause for concern on how effective this team will be in the playoffs.

Nets Remain ‘Open’ to Kyrie Irving Trade

For those who may be tardy to the party, the Nets have been without their superstar Kyrie Irving this season. The Nets banished him from all team activities until he gets the required COVID vaccine. It has also stalled talks of an extension between Irving and the Nets. Kyrie essentially is taking up a roster spot. And it has been clear that Brooklyn is a piece or two away from being a serious contender, which has caused trade speculation. Ian Begley of SNY says as of last month the Nets have remained open to trading the 7-time All-Star.

“To date, Durant and the Nets have made the best of their opportunities. They’ve won 11 of their last 14 games amid injuries and Irving’s absence. Sure, Brooklyn hasn’t been great against some of the league’s top teams. But it’s still early in the season; James Harden appears to be finding his rhythm and the Nets can still tinker with their roster,” Begley writes via SNY,

“To that end, it’s worth noting that, as of late last month, Brooklyn remained open to talking trades involving Irving, per SNY sources. ESPN reported in late October that the Nets were taking calls on potential Irving trades, but not making them. In the weeks following that report, several teams said Brooklyn has continued to take that approach with the All-Star guard.”

The Nets remain open to a Kyrie Irving trade while some with the team see the 76ers as a James Harden suitor (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/PVi3tNItET pic.twitter.com/0ZEHLWzmW1 — SNY (@SNYtv) December 2, 2021

Cam Thomas Is Emerging as Top Rookie

Another factor that could accelerate the Nets executing a Kyrie trade is the emergence of Brooklyn’s rookie guard Cam Thomas. Thomas who the Nets drafted 27th out of LSU had not scored in an official NBA game before November 10. But he has scored in every game since. He has also scored 10 points or more in three of the Nets’ last four games. He is shooting 50% from the field in that stretch.

“I’m just hooping for real. Whatever shot is given some to me, I’ll take it. Today it was two catch-and-shoots and, like, a few off the dribble. So just playing basketball, reading the game,” Thomas said after the Nets win over the Knicks per NetsDaily. “As long as I read the game properly, I’ll be fine.”

Nets head coach Steve Nash has started trusting his rookie guard a little more with each game that he plays. Thomas had not logged more than seven minutes in a game before November 16th. But in the Nets’ last six games is averaging over 16 minutes per contest. A sign that he is gaining confidence in Thomas.

“We believe in him. We love the player we were able to draft,” Nash said per NetsDaily.

“I’m proud of the growth he’s made because he has a huge adjustment to make from the role he’s played his whole life to the role we’re asking him to play with the makeup of our team and those kinds of primary scorers we have in James [Harden] and Kevin [Durant]. But also the shift from high school to college game — where he was an off-the-dribble scorer, a lot of midrange shots — to the NBA game now that doesn’t necessarily allow room for that other than a dozen guys or so.”

Cam Thomas has scored in double figures 3 of the 4 games he’s played at least 15 minutes — 10 PPG on 43% shooting. Nets 3-1 in those games. Nice spark off the bench since Steve Nash inserted him into the rotation. pic.twitter.com/4ZwYOuwMk6 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) December 1, 2021

The Nets have had a roller-coaster season to this point and so far they are sitting exactly where most expected them to be at the start of the season – At the top of the Eastern Conference. Making a move to trade Kyrie for immediate help could bolster their chances of winning a title tremendously.

