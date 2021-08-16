Cam Thomas Shows ‘He’s a Problem’ with Latest Performance [WATCH]

When the Brooklyn Nets took Cameron Thomas out of LSU with the 27th overall pick, everyone around the league knew it was a match made in heaven.

The rich get richer, as the saying goes.

Dubbed a “microwave scorer” coming out of college, Thomas has been just that on the Las Vegas Summer League floor.

His latest performance should be end-all to speculation that he’s not prepared for a contributing role in the NBA:

🔥 36 PTS 🔥@24_camthomas scores 15 PTS in the fourth quarter and finishes with a game-high 36 in the @BrooklynNets' #NBASummer win! pic.twitter.com/5kEZiI3jzd — NBA (@NBA) August 16, 2021

Thomas’s 36 points are the most scored in the Summer League since Josh Hart put up 37 with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

It appears the LSU product may be ready for a role in the NBA.

Especially if you ask his teammates or Jordan Ott, who the Brooklyn Nets appointed head coach for Summer League.

Jordan Bowden: ‘He’s a Problem

Cameron Thomas has had moments in the series of exhibition games in Las Vegas, but Sunday night’s game takes the cake.

Following his performance head coach Jordan Ott spoke highly (via @ajayibrowne on Twitter) of the 19-year old when speaking with reporters:

“He continues to surprise us.” ⁃Jordan Ott on Cameron Thomas. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) August 15, 2021

“At the end of the game, he’s shooting it.” ⁃Jordan Ott on Cameron Thomas. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) August 16, 2021

“You speak, he listens — We’re excited for his future … He’s an unfinished product.” ⁃Jordan Ott on Cameron Thomas. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) August 16, 2021

But it was teammate Jordan Bowden, bestowed some of the highest of praise by basketball nomenclature after the game:

“He’s a hell of a player — He’s a problem. It’s fun to watch him play. ⁃Jordan Bowden on Cameron Thomas. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) August 16, 2021

Thomas certainly earned that praise in Sunday afternoon’s win.

And he’s definitely garnered respect from players with him in Las Vegas, his 11 free throw attempts confirm that.

Now it’s just a matter of whether or not he’ll see an opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets during their 2022 title run.

Nets Added Depth in the Draft

A majority of the Brooklyn Nets fanbase is largely split on how to feel after Sean Marks and the front office’s latest slew of offseason and free agency moves.

Utility veteran Jeff Green won’t be returning, but the team did manage to bring back both Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown, who each played key roles this past postseason, on team-friendly deals.

But beyond that, the only other move this season’s title favorites pulled off was signing veteran guard Patty Mills.

Not to discredit the longtime San Antonio Spurs sixth man, or put a ceiling on Brooklyn’s Big Three, but some fans were hoping for more after James Harden and Kyrie Irving’s injury scares in the playoffs.

Those concerns may already be put to rest, behind the electric Summer League play of Brooklyn’s two draft picks.

Kevin Durant’s four-year, $198-million extension helped, too, but there’s a continued question of depth.

Second-round pick Day’Ron Sharpe has proved a menace on the glass and willing to put in the extra effort on defense.

And Cameron Thomas has been the premiere bucket getter in Las Vegas.

But it’s how he got his points on Sunday that should help to inspire optimism in his potential as a contributor.

Thomas scored 15 of his 36 in the fourth quarter, including this go-ahead three-pointer to put the Nets up four within less than a minute remaining:

He’ll reside on the depth chart behind all of Harden, Irving, Mills, and Joe Harris, but expect Cameron Thomas to be ready when called upon by the Brooklyn Nets.

Perhaps the seemingly ‘quiet’ offseason was influenced by a certain confidence in their two draft picks.

Now fans wait to see if Sean Marks’ dice roll will pay off or bite back.

