Nets Again Linked to 10-Time All-Star Free Agent by NBA Insider

Carmelo Anthony is a native of Brooklyn, New York, and has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets since July, or even going back to when the two superstars first arrived in Brooklyn. So far, nothing has gotten done, but he remains on the Nets’ radar. Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been known to want Anthony on their team. He averaged an impressive 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, and could contribute to this year’s Nets squad.

In September, it was reported that the Nets were no longer looking to sign the free agent veteran forward and turned their sights to Dwight Howard, per NBA Insider Brandon “ScoopB” Robinson, who cited Anthony not being a vocal leader as the reason to why talks didn’t progress for him in Brooklyn. However, then the Nets added Markieff Morris to be the vocal leader for Brooklyn. Could that open space for Anthony to land on the Nets?

Carmelo Anthony Again Linked to Nets

After that September, talks with Anthony and the Nets have seemed quiet, and not much has been said since, but Robinson again added to his reporting, and the noteworthy news was that Anthony has been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, but Robinson was sure to add that Brooklyn remains a potential landing spot for the ten-time All-Star.

After the clip of the Bucks talk circulated, Robinson quote tweeted, adding “Nets, Warriors, Suns as well,” could be landing in Brooklyn. He was also talking about the Nets as potential before the clip starts.

Eastern Conference Executive on Anthony Potential

Carmelo Anthony was also linked by an Eastern Conference Executive as a potential player that the Nets could target earlier this summer. Back then, the move was to kind of appease Durant, who had a trade demand issued at the time. However, now it could just be for added depth for the Nets.

“They need another big guy, but they’re not feeling a lot of pressure as far as filling that spot. There are veterans they can sign this month or even early next month—Dwight Howard would be the obvious one, maybe Hassan Whiteside. Cody Zeller is out there, too. They want to see what they have with Nic Claxton, but they want some insurance there, too. And they’re going to play (Ben) Simmons there quite a bit in small ball lineups. I’d expect them to keep 14 guys, keep one spot open. There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet,” an Eastern Conference Executive told Deveney

At this point, would Carmelo be that much of a contributor for this Nets team? Last season, the aging veterans for the Nets didn’t get much playing time down the stretch of the season, being Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. They already brought in Markieff Morris, who has a similar playing style as Anthony. Is that worth the addition? It’s hard to see the fit, especially when the team needs a true big man.