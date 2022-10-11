Nets Have Had ‘Conversations’ About Signing 10-Time All-Star Free Agent

Carmelo Anthony has been a rumored name for the Brooklyn Nets since they signed both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Despite all of the rumors and Durant and Irving wanting Anthony to be their teammate, there has been no homecoming for the Brooklyn native. Two weeks into the NBA preseason and Anthony has remained a free agent, and many are wondering where he will land.

After a quiet few weeks with Anthony news, the rumors ramped up again with a tweet from NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on Monday, October 10 that said simply, “Carmelo Anthony’s about to get busier I’m hearing.”

Carmelo Anthony's about to get busier I'm hearing. — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) October 10, 2022

Initially Robinson left it at that and didn’t reveal much as to how he will be busier, when six hours later he answered a tweet asking for more information saying, “Yo @ScoopB whats the word on @carmeloanthony give me a hint or something my guy,” which Robinson replied with four teams interested in Anthony at this time.

Nets Interested in Carmelo Anthony, per Robinson

Robinson replied to the tweet by quote tweeting and confirming that there are four teams interested in acquiring Carmelo Anthony, and among them are the Brooklyn Nets. Other potential suitors Robinson listed were the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and a potential reunion with the New York Knicks.

Teams with interest I've been told: Nets, Warriors, Suns, Knicks. https://t.co/FhD7TeqaGN — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) October 11, 2022

Another fan asked Robinson if the odds were high for Melo to land in Brooklyn, to which the insider gave clarity on Brooklyn’s thought process around signing the ten-time NBA All-Star.

“Wouldn’t paint it with that brush. Stakes being high would characterize this past summer with 11 & 7 [Irving and Durant].

Melo is viewed as a role player that can get you buckets and is respected. In the Nets case, I’m told they’ve had conversations but it comes to: Why?” Robinson tweeted.

The clarification from Robinson was valuable as it gave insights as to why despite the Anthony rumors being around for sometime why a deal hasn’t been done yet. The reason it hasn’t been done sounds like it comes down to the Nets not knowing why they’d be making the Anthony signing. You know you get reliable scoring with Anthony, but at this stage of his career, what impact will he make on this Nets team?

Kevin Durant Wants to Play With Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is a player that Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been reported to want on his team going back to 2019. During the Durant trade discussions this offseason, one NBA executive shared with Heavy.com that he could be a target for this year’s Nets team.

“They need another big guy, but they’re not feeling a lot of pressure as far as filling that spot. There are veterans they can sign this month or even early next month—Dwight Howard would be the obvious one, maybe Hassan Whiteside. Cody Zeller is out there, too. They want to see what they have with Nic Claxton, but they want some insurance there, too. And they’re going to play (Ben) Simmons there quite a bit in small ball lineups. I’d expect them to keep 14 guys, keep one spot open. There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously, that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet,” the executive told Heavy.

A veteran forward was something the Nets were known to be targetting this offseason, especially when they got clarity about the return of Durant and Irving. However, for their veteran forward addition, they answered that with Markieff Morris, who was said to be a personal decision from Nets governor Joe Tsai as a veteran who can help a locker room with both Durant and Irving.