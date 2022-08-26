Celtics Fan Favorite Breaks Silence About Kevin Durant, Nets Trade Talks

The NBA offseason was ruled by Kevin Durant and his shocking trade demand from the Brooklyn Nets on June 30. Durant and the franchise chose to move forward with their partnership on August 23, but prior to that, almost every team in the league had at least inquired about what it would take to acquire the 12-time All-Star. This included the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

The Celtics had floated the idea of sending their star guard Jaylen Brown to Brooklyn in exchange for the Nets star. Former Celtics big man Tacko Fall spoke with Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson during a Bovada segment at TJ Kidd’s Celebrity basketball game about the Celtics trade rumors. He says the rumors were a reminder of how much Brown gets disrespected.

“Man, first of all, I think Jaylen (Brown) is very disrespected. He doesn’t get the praise he deserves sometimes, and he’s a great player, like Jaylen is nice,” Fall said.

“For him, he’s just got to keep doing what he’s doing, he’s very focused, he’s locked it, he knows what he wants to accomplish. The outside noise doesn’t really matter, it’s what the organization thinks of him, and I know the organization thinks highly of him, and I know he loves Boston, so it doesn’t really matter.”

Nets Rejected Celtics Initial Trade Offer

During the entire trade saga, Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai were adamant about wanting a substantial trade package for their franchise star, and they remained firm.

A July report from NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic” explained that the defending Eastern Conference Champions offered the Nets a substantial package for Durant centered around Brown, to which Brooklyn counteroffered, insisting that the Celtics add Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to the deal.

“The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected,“ Charania wrote.

“Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added.”

Celtics Had ‘Tremendous’ Interest Trading for Durant

Boston could find themselves back in the NBA Finals next year with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to a team that has already proven to be a title contender. Adding Durant would have made them that much more lethal.

The trade negotiations for the Nets star are officially over, but Charania’s July report notes the Celtics’ interest level in adding Durant was ‘tremendous’.

“As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant. They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle,” Charania added.

The Nets are returning for the 2023 season fully loaded and ready to compete for a title, as the franchise is still clamoring for its first championship. After being swept out of the first round last year, they have a lot to prove this season. It will be interesting to see if they can deliver.

