Celtics ‘Not Close’ in Pursuit of Kevin Durant Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors

The roller coaster of the Kevin Durant trade discussions for the Brooklyn Nets continues to move in full swing. On August 15, a viral photo of Durant and the Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum was shared on Twitter of the two potential former teammates working out together this offseason. Shortly after, the Celtics were named the unofficial ‘frontrunner’ to land Durant by Sam Amick of The Athletic. The Celtics have been rumored to be one of the top landing spots for KD for some time now, as they are one of the only teams that can include an All-Star player as the centerpiece of the deal and Boston is one of the teams willing to do so and has even already offered their All-Star Jaylen Brown in the discussions.

Boston’s involvement in the Kevin Durant saga was first shared in a shocking report by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who shared early morning report linking the C’s to the Nets. “As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches a fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote. However, other insiders refuted the report saying all Nets and Celtics talks were weeks old and never gained actual traction.

Again, after being named the unofficial frontrunner for Durant by Amick, following reports shared that the Nets and Celtics are far from a deal.

No ‘Discussions of Substance’ Between Celtics, Nets

Just after the C’s were named as one of the top possible teams to trade for Durant, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe came out with reporting that the Nets and Celtics aren’t even currently in discussion for Durant at the moment.

“League sources continue to insist that the Celtics are not close to a deal that would bring Kevin Durant to Boston, and that there have not even been any real discussions of substance,” Himmelsbach wrote.

The Celtics and Nets have gone back and forth in trade discussions involving the Nets’ 12-year All-Star. At first, the Nets proposed a deal that included both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for Durant. The Celtics have offered a deal with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, and the Nets have reportedly countered in a deal that would include Brown, NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, and a potential rotation player along with draft picks in exchange for Durant.

Players like Grant Williams or Payton Pritchard have been mentioned as a possible third player in Durant discussions. After the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, it opened the possibility for them to include players like Williams, White, or Pritchard.

Nets Want Historic Trade Haul

The Nets have been constant in their wish to land one of the biggest trade packages in league history in any trade for KD. Joe Tsai echoed that sentiment in the reporting from Shams Charania.

“Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said,” Charania wrote.

So far, teams have been unable to meet these trade demands, and that seems to be why teams like the Celtics have gained no traction in negotiations.