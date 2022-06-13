Charles Barkley Shares Bold Take on Kyrie Irving Contract Negotiations

Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. With the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets being a player option, the star has to decide if he wants to play out that final year of his contract or opt-out. Opting out of the deal makes the most sense simply because it guarantees the most money. However, after a disappointing season for the Nets and their star point guard only playing in 29 games for the franchise, reports say the Nets may be unwilling to sign Irving to a long-term extension.

Sean Marks himself, in his own postseason press conference, gave doubt over if Irving will return to Brooklyn and uncertainty around contract negotiations. Marks stated that no decision for Kyrie’s extension had been decided and continued with the following.

“I think we know what we’re looking for. We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball, and be available. That goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here,” Marks said to reporters on May 11.

However, many still expect for Kyrie Irving to be back, including former Nets assistant general manager and current ESPN analyst, Bobby Marks.

“I agree that he will be back,” current ESPN Insider and ex-Nets assistant GM Bobby Marks told The Post.

Another NBA analyst, Charles Barkley, offered his thoughts on what the Nets should do this offseason.

Charles Barkley on Kyrie Irving

Charles Barkley, while on a Zoom call promoting the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, answered what he would do about the Irving contract if he was in charge.

“If it was me, I would say, ‘Hey, guy, we can’t trust you, what you’re going to do,’ ” Barkley said. “We’re going to pay you that $36 million next year to see if you’re going to act right. If you don’t act right with $36 millon, you definitely ain’t going to act right with $240 million. I’m not giving you a four-year extension for $200 million because we can’t count on you.”

Barkley’s idea follows the reporting that Brooklyn may be leery of extending Irving long-term. How the negotiations actually result is yet to be seen and won’t be clear until Irving officially opts out of the one year remaining on his player option.

Kyrie Irving Uncertainty

The Nets not being able to count on Irving, of course, started with his decisions around the COVID-19 vaccine. Because Irving chose not to be vaccinated to be a “voice for the voiceless.” His decision certainly altered the course of Brooklyn’s season. Only having their star point guard in 29 regular-season games this year, the Nets were part of the play-in tournament and ultimately the eighth seed of the playoffs. In their playoff matchup, the Nets were eliminated by the Boston Celtics.

Due to his absence, it makes sense if the Nets are unwilling to guarantee Irving a long-term contract. Even more so, Irving has teased at the idea of retirement in the past as well. It certainly makes sense any hesitancy the Nets have in signing Irving to a deal over $200 million contract.