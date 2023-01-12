Nets Considered Potential Trade Destination For $35M Stretch Big Man

The Brooklyn Nets (27-13) need rebounding. That much was true even before superstar Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain that will knock him out for roughly the next month, and the argument for it only grows more potent in the aftermath.

They could certainly use a few extra possessions as they will be losing 30.2 points per game nightly as Durant has produced since November 27.

But the Nets could be in luck thanks to the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto entered the season as one of the more intriguing teams in the Eastern Conference but has quickly found itself on the verge of a change in direction that could see the Nets take advantage. If they could find some middle ground, perhaps the Nets could come away with Raptors forward Chris Boucher.

Brooklyn Could Use Chris Boucher

“As we look for ways Brooklyn can offset an inevitable shooting decline even after Kevin Durant’s return to the lineup, rebounding is an obvious one,” notes ESPN senior writer Kevin Pelton. “The challenge for the Nets is finding help on the glass without adding another non-shooter to the Nicolas Claxton–Ben Simmons duo. Stretch-5 Myles Turner would be an ideal upgrade for Brooklyn, and Chris Boucher of the Raptors is an interesting option who would be less costly in terms of salary and trade return.”

The Nets – and just about every other NBA team – have been linked to Turner for a while as the 26-year-old big man has been a staple of trade rumors for the last two years. But his inspired play has led to reports of early contract extension talks with the Pacers’ front office.

Boucher is not in the same position and, to Pelton’s point, his numbers compare favorably to Turner as well.

Per 100 Poss Table Rk Player Season Age G MP FG% 3P% 2P% FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS ORtg DRtg 1 Chris Boucher 2022-23 30 36 753 .466 .281 .572 .762 13.4 1.1 1.6 1.6 1.3 5.1 22.8 122 112 2 Myles Turner 2022-23 26 35 1043 .552 .379 .642 .784 12.6 2.3 1.0 3.6 2.6 5.3 27.1 122 110

Despite a couple of down years, Boucher still shoots the three-ball above a 32% clip and knocked down over 38% for an entire season just two years ago.

Even if Turner remains available – the extension talks are still preliminary things could change if Indiana slides – the number of teams with interest in him figures to drive up what figures to already be a steep price with the need to pay him tacked on. Boucher, 30, comes with very few of those issues.

Boucher has already been paid. He signed a three-year, $35 million deal with Toronto before the season meaning he cannot be dealt until January 15. There is also less likely to be a bidding war for his services to the degree that there will be around Turner.

Landing Chris Boucher Could Prove Tricky

They could offer a package around guards Patty Mills and Cam Thomas along with a filler contract (either Markieff Morris or Day’Ron Sharpe could work) and some draft compensation. A pair of future second-rounders (2025 and 2026) might not be enough but it might also be the most Brooklyn should offer given the fragility of its stars and diminished draft assets.

Boucher has never started more than 14 games in any season even in his best season.

That came in 2021 when he averaged 13.6 points on 63.4% true shooting with 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.1 assists.

Since then, he has averaged 9.5 points on 56.9% true shooting as his minutes have dropped for the second year in a row. He has not always seen eye-to-eye with Raptors head coach Nick Nurse who has challenged his big man.

Chris Boucher, who’s played 9 minutes without attempting a shot over the last 2 games: “I just go with whatever the game play is. I haven’t talked to (Nurse about it) so I don’t know.” Nurse, asked if Achiuwa’s upcoming return could help Boucher: “Chris needs to play better.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 28, 2022

Perhaps that serves to make negotiations easier – it certainly hasn’t happened yet. But, even when Durant returns, the Nets have some areas of need that landing Boucher for the right price could address.

Brooklyn ranks 29th in rebounding and 28th in second-chance points. Their only true center beyond Claxton is Sharpe, a former late first-round pick in just his second year.

Sorry, Nic Claxton

Claxton stood on the Nets not needing to make any tweaks to the current roster but that was before Durant’s injury. It is also important to note that Boucher and Claxton could play together — the former has logged plenty of minutes at power forward in his career and has even expanded his repertoire to essentially functioning as a small forward on shooting guard in recent seasons.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN also reported that the Nets are expected to be active at the February 9 trade deadline with a focus on the frontcourt. That is just another reason it might be prudent to explore their options with Boucher.

Not just to help them survive the games Durant is going to miss but to also bolster the roster for the stretch run so that, when he does return, the Nets can make it count with a deep playoff run.

That is still the goal.