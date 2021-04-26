Chris Paul Drops Ex-Teammate Blake Griffin Then Chirps at Him [WATCH]

The Brooklyn Nets game against the Phoenix Suns already had enough hype surrounding it coming into the matchup. For starters, it was a potential NBA Finals matchup as the Suns are the number two seed in the Western Conference and the Nets are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

To make things even more explosive Kevin Durant returned for the first time in three games after suffering a thigh contusion last Sunday in the Nets loss to the Miami Heat. Sunday’s game was full of bulletin board material and things got chippy as a direct result.

Chris Paul Sends Blake Griffin to After Earth

Sunday’s game was also a revenge game for Nets All-Star Blake Griffin and Suns guard Chris Paul.

The two All-Stars used to be teammates on the Los Angeles Clippers during the Lob City era. After multiple playoff disappointments the two had a sour breakup after Paul decided to sign with the Houston Rockets in 2017.

On Sunday CP3 got some revenge on Griffin as he hit his former teammate with a filthy crossover that sent him flying to the floor.

CP3 went at his former teammate Blake Griffin 😨 pic.twitter.com/T7D01ETMeW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2021

Chris Paul & Blake Griffin Involved in Locker Room Confrontation

Even after CP3 left the Clippers in 2017 he still had a sour taste in his mouth for the organization. That was evident when the 11-time All-Star returned to the Staples Center to face his former team as a member of the Rockets.

Things got chippy during the game and spilled over into the locker room once the game had ended. A Rockets player who remains unnamed to this day discovered a secret door that led into the Clippers locker room and a group of Rockets players went into the Los Angeles locker room to approach the team.

Blake Griffin spoke on what happened after the incident occurred.

“We were where we were supposed to be,” Griffin said to Reporters via Slam.

“We were in our locker room. So, whatever happens, over there, I mean, we can’t control what anybody else does. We control what we did. Everybody was in our seats. That’s it. You should ask them.”

The incident also led to one of the funniest segments of Inside the NBA ever:

Inside the NBA: Rockets-Clippers Locker Room DramaRos Gold-Onwude joins Inside live from Los Angeles to talk about the locker room drama that happened after Rockets vs Clippers game, the Inside The NBA crew react. 2018-01-16T07:30:45Z

Griffin Has Become Big Contributor for the Nets

Despite being put in a highlight on Sunday, Griffin has come on as of late for this Nets squad following the sudden retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge. In the 14 games that he has appeared for the Nets, he is averaging 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Griffin’s teammate KD has taken notice of how well he has been playing and knows that he will play a major role for the Nets moving forward.

“His IQ is through the roof; he knows how to play the game of basketball on both sides of the floor and all three levels on offense. Can get in the paint, can knock down that floater or that midrange, and can even make threes now,” Durant said of Griffin after Sunday’s win via SNY.

“So, we just need Blake to continue to be aggressive, to score the basketball, to make plays and tonight was one of those nights and he’s getting comfortable each and every game.”

Kevin Durant praises what Blake Griffin has brought to the Nets: "His IQ is through the roof. He knows how to play basketball on both sides of the floor." pic.twitter.com/6kqRmpfTYk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 25, 2021

Griffin who was once a perennial All-Star is no longer the player that he used to be. However, he seems to be settling into his role with the Nets perfectly.

