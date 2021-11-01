Brooklyn Nets Debut New City Edition Jerseys For 2021-22 Season

The NBA revealed the new City Edition jerseys for every team around the league, and that means we now have our first look at what jerseys the Brooklyn Nets will be rocking when the time comes to wear them.

These jerseys were revealed as part of a 59 second video and it goes through the history of the Nets from their beginning in Long Island, to their time in New Jersey with Jason Kidd and Vince Carter, all the way to their time now with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

Despite not having an NBA Championship to their name, the Nets have a rich history that’s shown off in this video.

This year’s squad is well-equipped to bring home the Nets’ first championship, even without the services of Kyrie Irving, but there’s still a long way to go before fans can even start thinking about that.

New City Jerseys Revealed

A franchise united.

A single identity

A common 𝓉𝒽𝓇𝑒𝒶𝒹. Introducing the 2021-22 Nike Brooklyn Nets City Edition Uniform@MichelobULTRA | https://t.co/V7RCB6YGvV pic.twitter.com/KL0lI7HHlJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2021

The jerseys are nice throwback to the past, and this new style should compliment the current jerseys nicely.

Strangely enough, they look modern while also being a throwback to the earlier days of the Nets franchise. The most prominent part of it all is the old school logo. With nostalgia and throwbacks becoming more and more prevalent by the day, it’s cool to see the Nets find a nice middle ground for it all.

The team hasn’t been in Brooklyn long enough to make a legacy of their own, and even their final days in New Jersey weren’t all that pretty. The team’s last division title came in 2006, but they’ve seen some moderate playoff success since then.

This year’s team is perhaps the best in the team’s history, but there is also a lot of talent around the league, including the Milwaukee Bucks who bounced them from the playoffs last year, who will be looking to stop the Nets from winning their first NBA Championship.

City Edition Jersey Schedule

The Nets will debut their jersey on November 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, and they will wear them for a total of 23 games this season, so fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the team go to work wearing their new styles.

Here’s the full schedule:

Atlanta Hawks: November 3

Golden State Warriors: November 16

Cleveland Cavaliers: November 17

Phoenix Suns: November 27

New York Knicks: November 30

Minnesota Timberwolves: December 3

Chicago Bulls: December 4

Philadelphia 76ers: December 16

Orlando Magic: December 18

Denver Nuggets: December 19

Los Angeles Lakers: December 25

Philadelphia 76ers: December 30

Los Angeles Clippers: January 1

Memphis Grizzlies: January 3

Milwaukee Bucks: January 7

San Antonio Spurs: January 9

Toronto Raptors: January 26

Dallas Mavericks: March 16

Portland Trail Blazers: March 18

Milwaukee Bucks: March 31

Houston Rockets: April 5

Cleveland Cavaliers: April 8

Indiana Pacers: April 10

There’s will be a long layoff from wearing these jerseys from January to March. It looks like most of the chances to see the Nets wearing their City styles will come earlier in the season, particularly through November and December.

For fans who want to buy the jerseys form themselves, they’ll be able to do so beginning November 15 through the Nets Store.

