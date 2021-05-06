Damian Lillard Has Hot Take On the Kevin Durant & LeBron James Debate

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is one of the best talents in the NBA today. After suffering a career-threatening Achilles tear during the 2019 NBA Finals Durant came back this season and showed all of his doubters that he still has not lost it.

On the season Durant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Durant is clearly amongst the NBA’s elite from a talent standpoint, but is he the undisputed best player in the NBA? Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard thinks so.

Damian Lillard Is Picking Durant Over Everyone in a Pick-up Game

The comparison of NBA players is something that may never stop. One ongoing debate is who is the best player in the NBA today between Durant and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Lillard is the latest NBA player to chime in on the discussion during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I’m showing up with Kevin Durant, I think that’s pretty easy,” Lillard said of who he would run with in a pick-up game. “When healthy, I think he and LeBron are right next to each other.”

Damian Lillard Says Healthy Kevin Durant Is NBA’s Best Player

As if putting KD on the same pedestal as LeBron was not controversial enough Lillard had to take it a step further. The All-Star point guard went on to say that when KD is healthy he is on a completely different level than everyone else.

“I think KD healthy could very well be the best player in the NBA. I mean nobody can guard him,” Lillard said.

Durant was on a absolute tear during the start of the 2019 Playoffs. After having a subpar start to the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant came out in games 4 and 5 of the series on was on a mission to remind everyone who he was. He followed up a 45-point Game 5 performance with a 50-point outing in Game 6 as the Golden State Warriors went on to win the series.

“If he is healthy, he’s shooting threes off the dribble, he’s pulling up off the dribble, he’s posting up. He can get to the rim. You can’t block his shot,” Lillard continued. “The way he handles the ball, the way he moves at that size, who are you going to put on him? When healthy, I think at this moment, he could very well be the best player in the league.”

Nets Have Big Test Coming up Against Mavericks

The next regular season test that the Nets have on their schedule is on Thursday when they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks who handed Brooklyn one of their worst losses of the season. The Mavericks came into Barclays Center and rolled the Nets 115-98 earlier this year.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle knows that despite Harden’s absence, the Nets will have revenge on their minds on Thursday. The Mavericks coach will likely over-prepare his team for Thursday’s game against the Nets because he is aware of just how deep Brooklyn’s roster can go.

“You look at Kyrie, Durant, Harden, Dinwiddie is out and is an all-star caliber talent. So, they’re up there with the best of them. I don’t like absolute statements because you piss off other teams you play,” Carlisle said via One37PM’s Landon Buford.

Carlisle on if @BrooklynNets most lethal team ever: “You look at Kyrie, Durant, Harden, Dinwiddie is out and is an all star caliber talent. So, their up there with the best of them. I don’t like absolute statements because you piss off other teams you play.”#BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/E8LurkkKZi — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) February 28, 2021

As the Nets prepare for the championship chase every game is significant as means of a measuring stick before the playoffs begin on May 22.

