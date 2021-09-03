Brooklyn Nets Trade Key Role Player for Former Lottery Pick

With all of the changes that have come within the Brooklyn Nets organization this offseason, fans knew that at least one more big change would be on the way. That change would be the inevitable departure of their center DeAndre Jordan. After being phased out of the Nets rotation in last year’s NBA playoffs it was clear that Brooklyn would soon be moving on from the former All-Star big man.

Last week a report by Alex Schiffer of The Athletic confirmed those suspicions as he noted Jordan could be gone by the time the team journeys to San Diego for training camp in late September.

“From what I’ve been hearing, I would be surprised if [DeAndre] Jordan is a Net by the time the team heads to San Diego for training camp. He’s already been shopped throughout the draft and offseason, and you can start to read the writing on the wall,” Schiffer wrote.

“Now, assuming he’s gone, I’m curious about the exit route. Is it a trade, when there has already been a lack of a market for him, and the Nets lack draft capital and young talent to part with for a significant return? Buyout? Waived? Regardless, I do not expect him back.”

Brooklyn Nets Trade DeAndre Jordan for Jahlil Okafor

The inevitable has been made official. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets have traded Jordan to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for former number three overall pick Jahlil Okafor and 6’11 center Sekou Doumbouya.

“Brooklyn is trading C DeAndre Jordan, four future-second round picks, and $5.78M to Detroit for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya,” Woj tweeted on Friday. “Pistons plan to work through a buyout on two-years, $20M owed Jordan; Nets will save $47M in salary and tax on deal.”

Again, Pistons plan is to negotiate a contract buyout with the DeAndre Jordan and allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. In that scenario, the Lakers will be a serious contender, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/WjbY2ch41h — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

Trading DeAndre Jordan Saved the Nets Millions

Last season Okafor averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 25 games for the Pistons. Although his stats are nothing to marvel at, Okafor stands 6’10 inches and gives the Nets size that is similar to that of which Jordan offered them last season.

Woj notes that the real winning formula with this trade for the Nets is that they get Okafor and Doumbouya at a fraction of the price they would have paid with Jordan. This is pertinent to the organization for this season and beyond.

“Trading Jordan’s contract instead of buying it out offers the Nets financial relief in the short-term, but also in the future with the repeater tax penalty starting in 2023,” Woj writes.

“Brooklyn had the option of waiving and stretching the $19.7 million owed on Jordan’s deal over five seasons; that would’ve represented a $3.9 million cap hit that would’ve lingered on the team’s books from 2021 to 2025. The move could have saved the Nets money on their luxury tax bill for the next two years but cost them an extra $20 million in 2023-24 and could’ve reached $50 million in 2024-25 and 2025-26.”

Nets have shown ability to recruit top-level vet-minimum talent as a big-market title contender, which alleviates pressure of surrendering picks over life of Durant/Harden/Irving era. $47M in savings can be reinvested into free agents at mid-level exception, buying future seconds — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

The cloud of Jordan’s contract is no longer hanging over the head of the Nets and they can officially start looking towards the start of the 2021 season. The Pistons are expected to buy out Jordan, thus allowing him to test free agency. It will be interesting to see which team he chooses to sign with.

