Doc Rivers Sounds off on Prospect of Ben Simmons Tribute Video From Sixers

A controversial decision in Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers ultimately played a role in how the NBA looks today. In the waning moments of the 4th quarter, former Sixers star Ben Simmons passed on a wide-open layup that would have put his team in prime position to win the game and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. That was also the last game that the 3-time All-Star played in the Wells Fargo Center. Simmons did not suit up for the Sixers this year which ultimately led to him being traded at this year’s deadline.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Doc Rivers Reacts to Chances That Ben Simmons Gets Tribute Video

The Sixers shipped Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for 10-time All-Star James Harden. For the first time since the trade, both teams will face off in a blockbuster matchup of two of the top contenders in the East. It will also be Simmons’ first time inside of Wells Fargo Center as a visitor. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believes that the team should give Simmons a tribute video in his return to Philadelphia.

“Yeah, I do, actually,” the Sixers coach said of his thoughts on Simmons getting a tribute video when asked about it by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports. “Ben did a lot of good things here, you know? It didn’t end well, right? Just like marriages and all kinds of other things don’t end well. I don’t know if we are [giving him one] or not. But if we did, I’d have no issues with it.”

Nets G Ben Simmons deserves a tribute video on Thursday 76ers coach Doc Rivers tells @BallySports. pic.twitter.com/2VYHQTJian — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 8, 2022

Steve Nash Sounds off on Simmons’ Return to Philly

While Simmons won’t be playing, you can be sure Sixers fans will be just as animated towards their former star with him now seated on the visitor’s bench. But Nets head coach Steve Nash says it is just a part of the experience of a star moving on from a franchise.

“Death, taxes, and Philadelphia hate. Better to rip off the band-aid now with emotions still raw,” said Nash of Simmons’ return per NetsDaily.

“I guess. We can make any number of analogies; I think it’s just something that your first time back in any city after a trade is always a little awkward and obviously, there’s some history there so it is what it is. He’ll be fine. He’s a big boy, he’ll be fine and he’s excited to join our team. He wants to be there on the bench with his teammates.”

Newly acquired Nets guard Goran Dragic can relate to Simmons’ situation as he had to face his former team earlier this month when the Nets traveled to Toronto to take on the Raptors. While Dragic says that he doesn’t expect Simmons’ return to be pleasant, he doesn’t expect things to get too out of hand either.

“I mean, it’s probably not going to be pleasant, the same as (it was for me) in Toronto,” Dragic said. “But it is what it is. We are professional athletes. You know, at the end of the day, it’s only booing. So, you just go out there and perform and try to do your best. But as long as it’s nothing serious, no throwing things and this or that and just be verbal, no one cares.”

While Simmons will not suit up to play against his former team there will be plenty of hype surrounding the matchup. It will be interesting to see how he is received by the Philadelphia faithful.

READ NEXT: Insider Details What Ensued at Nets Dinner on Night of James Harden Trade