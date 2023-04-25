Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith Floated as Trade Target for Western Conference Upstart

The Brooklyn Nets have a plethora of experienced veteran wings and they could find a team like the Memphis Grizzlies come calling for the services of one in particular.

“Look, the Nets are loaded with wings,” said ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon on the ‘Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective’ podcast on April 24 They’re not giving up Bridges. Sounds like they’re not gonna let Cam Johnson go. Could you get Dorian Finney-Smith for a pick? That would make sense, something like that.”

Memphis finds itself in the unenviable position of being down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers having dropped three straight contests. The top seed in the Western Conference, they were rumored to have offered four first-round picks for Bridges.

The Nets also rejected multiple offers of a first-round pick for Smith after acquiring him at the deadline.

Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn made his position on Mikal Bridges very clear, and the player is locked up on a four-year, $90.9 million contract through the 2026 season. Nets general manager Sean Marks followed suit on restricted free agent Cameron Johnson.

Johnson could command a deal similar to what Bridges received, notably, before his breakout with the Nets.

He is also close with Bridges which he has admitted will affect his decision-making.

Dorian Finney-Smith Gets Honest About Nets Future

Finney-Smith, 29, made no bones about the fact that the Nets are still a roster in flux after having to re-tool on the fly at the trade deadline. He held off on speculating too much about what next season could bring.

“We got to see what’s gonna happen too this offseason,” he said during his exit interview via the Nets’ YouTube channel on April 23, one day after the Nets were swept out of the postseason for the second year in a row. “I mean if we’re going to be honest, everybody hears what’s going on. The pieces we have and you just never know in this league. So I guess we’re gonna see after the draft. We’ll see what’s going on and go from there.

“You gotta be a pro. Gotta do your job you know even though you may not know [if you will be on the team next season] you still got to come in every day, be on time, and do what you’re asked. And that’s be a pro, on and off the court. So, regardless of if I’m here or if I’m not, just gotta keep it professional.”

Doe steal ➡️ Doe slam pic.twitter.com/wGHSPQMB9C — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 22, 2023

If it helps, Johnson isn’t the only one that Bridges has grown close with.

Mikal Bridges Sends Message on Dorian Finney-Smith

“Definitely was fun getting to know new guys and have new friends and all that stuff like that,” Bridges said via the Nets’ official YouTube channel on April 23 about his first season in Brooklyn. “Being around guys like Doe, and just playing against him, just complimenting him pretty much every time we played them in Dallas just saying he’s a glue guy for them and all that stuff. And then actually getting a chance to actually know him and get close with him and become friends with him. I think that’s been the best thing.”

Finney-Smith is heading into the second year of a four-year, $55.5 million deal with a $15.4 million player option in the final season. He averaged 7.2 points 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on .351/.306/.783 shooting splits for Brooklyn.

He would bring a veteran presence to a young Grizzlies roster.