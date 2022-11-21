Nets Linked to Warriors Superstar in Proposed Blockbuster Ben Simmons Swap, per Executive

Going into the season, the Golden State Warriors had some decisions to make for the future of their franchise with looming extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. The Dubs decided to sign both players to long-term extensions to remain in the Bay. Golden State also has the expiring deals of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson on the horizon, and they won’t be able to pay everyone. Because of that, there is growing anticipation that Draymond Green could be on the move from the Warriors sooner rather than later.

With Green set to be on an expiring contract next season, it’s believed that the writing may be on the wall with him in Golden State and teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers. However, when discussing potential Warriors moves a Western Conference executive recently linked another team to Golden State in a potential move from Green.

Could There be a Ben Simmons and Draymond Green Trade?

Recently, a Western Conference Executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney that the Warriors could still have Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons on their radar. Golden State has been said to be interested in Simmons by Stephen A. Smith in the past, and the rumors continue to circle.

“As much as they do not want to trade any of their young guys, the idea of bringing in Ben Simmons at age 26, that would be the kind of thing that maybe would get them to change course. He could take over the Draymond role with that team and he is a lot more athletic, a better passer and potentially as much of a defensive presence—potentially. He lacks Draymond’s fire and passion, obviously. Would the Nets do it? That’s the question. But if you can get (Jonathan) Kuminga and Draymond in a swap for Simmons, if you’re the Nets, that is not a bad deal.

The thing about the Warriors is they look at where Andrew Wiggins is now and they think they can fix anyone. Even Simmons. It is a good environment for him to be in, with workers like Klay (Thompson) and Steph (Curry) there, it is a high bar to reach and you saw how it changed Wiggins. Maybe it’d work for Simmons, too,” a Western Conference executive told Heavy Sports.

Simmons has strung together his best two games in a Brooklyn Nets uniform this week. He recently had a 22 point, 8 rebound, and 5 assist performance against the Memphis Grizzlies and he could make a case for the type of impact that he can make to an NBA team. Simmons is said to be taking on a Green role with the Nets this season, would the Nets look to him to replace Green before his contract is eligible for an extension?

Simmons Improvement Comes at the Right Time

Last week, it was reported that there was growing frustration within the Nets organization for Ben Simmons after some of his early struggles, injury concerns, and even worries about his passion for the game. However, he quickly answered those concerns with his best week in Nets uniform, where he has averaged 16 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. Has the Australian point guard finally gotten back into form after missing so many years with an injury? Keep your eye out for that as well as growing trade rumors.