Durant and LeBron Accuse Retired Players of ‘Hating’

Recently the war of words has picked up between current NBA players and retired NBA Players. Two of the most opinionated retired players that often speak on the current state of the game are Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. The two Hall of Famers are panel hosts on the Emmy-Award winning Inside the NBA where they have access to directly criticize the top stars of today’s game. Sometimes things can get out of hand, but current players are expected to take constructive criticism from the players that have come before them. Brooklyn Nets‘ star Kevin Durant and Lakers forward LeBron James detailed the difference between criticism and hating.

Kevin Durant and LeBron Call Out Retired Players

“Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement,” KD commented on a recent Instagram post by Cuffs the Legend, a basketball trainer, and a well-known associate of LeBron. The post seemingly criticizes younger players for not wanting to receive advice from older players. “These boys have coaches they work with everyday lol,” Durant said.

LeBron also chimed in. “There’s a difference between constructive criticism and soft hating though,” he said. “I’ve seen it both ways come my way, mostly the hate. You can hear it in their delivery.”

Shaq Calls Out Donovan Mitchell

The delivery LeBron could be referring to is how Shaq approached Jazz star Donovan Mitchell during a recent interview. “I said tonight you are one of my favorite players, but you don’t have what it takes to get to the next level,” Shaq said to the Jazz star on Thursday. “I said it on purpose. I wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?” Spida responded with a despondent “all right”. Mitchell later in the interview told Shaq he had been hearing that since his rookie year and that he was only going to continue to get better.

Spida’s Teammates Defend His Performance

Donovan’s teammates were quick to come to his defense. “I don’t know how you can make a statement like that regarding his progress at such a young age,” Jazz point guard Mike Conley told Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. Jazz big man Rudy Gobert also chimed in. “Whatever they want to call us, if we keep winning games,” he said to the Salt Lake Tribune. “They’re going to have to keep watching us. … Maybe all the way until July.”

Mike Conley on Shaq's interview with Donovan Mitchell: "I don't know how you can make a statement like that regarding his progress at such a young age." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 22, 2021

Rudy Gobert, on the TNT crew saying Donovan Mitchell is not a superstar and can only score: "Whatever they want to call us, if we keep winning games, they’re gonna have to keep watching us. … Maybe all the way until July." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 22, 2021

Shaq has criticized Rudy in the past as well, hinting that he wasn’t deserving of his most recent contract extension. “I’m not gonna hate, but this should be an inspiration to all the little kids out there,” Shaq said on the All Things Covered podcast. “You average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million.”

Constructive criticism is one thing but telling a player he does not have what it takes is a little harsh. While there is a fine line to walk between criticism and hating both current and former NBA players need to find a medium so that they can both do their jobs effectively.

