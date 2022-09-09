Newly Signed Nets Guard Reveals Why He Chose Brooklyn in Free Agency

Against all odds, the Brooklyn Nets were able to bring back their big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. All three of which were wrapped up in trade rumors over the offseason, and because of the rumors, the Nets free agent moves were a bit overshadowed. The team was able to acquire Royce O’Neale via trade with the Utah Jazz as well as add free agents TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner.

One of the new Nets additions, Edmond Sumner, recently spoke about why he joined the Brooklyn Nets and what he brings to the team.

Edmond Sumner on why he chose Brooklyn in Free Agency

Edmond Sumner is coming off of a torn Achilles injury and surgery he had in 2021. He was fortunate to still be able to rehab with his team, the Indiana Pacers, but he wasn’t sure what his path might be when he returned and one of the teams to give him a workout and chance was the Brooklyn Nets.

Sumner talked about that chance and what led to him signing with the Nets in a recent appearance on The Voice of The Nets podcast.

“I didn’t know if any teams would be interested in me coming off of an injury, so I’m doing everything possible to make sure that I’m good,” Sumner said. “Brooklyn was the first team that was on the list with a workout scheduled. We had other teams that were trying to get me in earlier, but I told my agent, ‘they set it up first. That’s the first place I’m going to. I’m not going no place else.’ That’s always kind of been my mindset. I know it’s a business, but that’s how I am… So I was excited. I saw how Kevin came back from his injury, and he came back and became one of the best players in the world so I knew they know what they’re doing and are going to get me back to the position that I need to get back to.”

Sumner on What he Brings to the Nets

Host Chris Carrino asked Sumner about what he brings to the Nets and the guard talked about how his game has expanded and the versatility the Nets are getting with their new free agent signing.

“For me, I’m a guy I play hard every possession and every game. I feel like I bring the energy. I’ve expanded my game so much. Obviously, as you said, my shot is something that I put a big emphasis on. I came from college, where I played point guard and ball-dominant. So when I got to the NBA, the Pacers pretty much moved me to the two because it was crowded at point. I wanted to play, so I was like, ‘whatever, I’ve got the height. I can play the two.’ But with the Pacers, I knew the only way I would get on the floor is they got everyone that can score and do this and that. ‘You’ve gotta defend.’ So I put such an emphasis on the defensive end, and I just gradually got better and made that jump, so I feel like that’s something that will always stay with me now. Taking the defensive end so serious and then gradually, as the years went on, I got better at the catch-and-shoot. I got better and improved my free throw percentage…so I feel like me just filling holes in my games and perfecting my craft,” Sumner said. “I feel like I can do a lot of stuff. Play off of the ball. Play multiple positions and guard multiple positions. I feel like I could do a jack of all trades, and that makes me very versatile.”