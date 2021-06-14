Ex-Celtics Champ Issues Harsh Statement on Nets Kyrie Irving’s Injury

The Brooklyn Nets’ Eastern Conference Quarterfinals matchup with the Boston Celtics may have only lasted five games, but it had all of the fireworks of a seven-game series. The hype surrounding the series was mainly about Nets’ star Kyrie Irving’s return to the TD Garden in Boston. It would be Irving’s first time playing at TD Garden in a Nets jersey since fans were allowed back in attendance.

Irving’s return to TD Garden went exactly how many expected it to. Kyrie was met with a sea of boos every time his name was announced, or he touched the ball. The most controversial part of the series came during Game 4 at TD Garden. After the Nets victory, Kyrie appeared to stomp his foot on the Celtics midcourt logo who is referred to as ‘Lucky’ which met harsh criticisms from former Celtics players Kevin Garnett and Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis who were a part of the 2008 championship squad. Davis still has not forgotten about what Irving did.

Kyrie Irving goes down hard with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/Itu2E7xIem — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 13, 2021

Glen Davis Has Harsh Reaction to Kyrie Irving’s Injury

With 5:52 remaining in the 2nd quarter of Game 4, Irving came down on Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot and badly rolled his ankle. Irving was on the floor writhing in pain before heading to the Nets locker room to never return. While his x-rays came back clean the Nets’ star’s status for Game 5 remains unknown. Davis believes Irving’s injury in Game 4 of this series is bad karma for stomping on ‘Lucky’ in Game 4 of the Nets’ series with the Celtics.

“That’s the same ankle he stomp on Lucky with,” Davis said in response to Kyrie’s injury via his Instagram account.

"That's the same ankle stomp on lucky." "Lucky got his get back." It appears Glen 'Big Baby' Davis enjoyed seeing Kyrie Irving go down with his ankle injury vs. the Bucks 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AE9jB2XaQi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2021

Steve Nash Sounds off on PJ Tucker’s Physicality

The Nets ‘Big 3’ has now dwindled to a ‘Big 1’ after Irving’s injury on Sunday. With Nets’ star James Harden already being hobbled coming into Game 4, Brooklyn will have to rely heavily on their All-Star Kevin Durant if they hope to make it out of this series and move on to face the winner of the Hawks and Sixers series in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Winning this series will be no easy task for Durant and the Nets. The Bucks’ superior defense held KD to just a 9-25 outing from the field in Game 4. Bucks forward PJ Tucker has made a point to be physical with Durant this entire series and the emphasis will only become greater with Irving out. The two have gone at it with each other all series long and even got nose to nose in Game 3. Nets head coach Steve Nash is all for physicality but feels that at times during this series, Tucker has been a little over-aggressive on defense.

“He’s playing extremely physical and made it difficult. That’s his role on their team. I thought it was borderline non-basketball physical at times,” Nash said to reporters after the loss per Bleacher Report. “But that’s the playoffs. You have to adapt and adjust.”

Steve Nash on P.J. Tucker's defense: "He’s playing extremely physical and made it difficult. That’s his role on their team. I thought it was borderline non-basketball physical at times, but that’s the playoffs. You have to adapt and adjust." — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 13, 2021

As the series heads back to Brooklyn for a pivotal Game 5, the Nets will need to regroup after a disappointing trip to Milwaukee. The series is now the best out of three games, it will be interesting to see how Brooklyn responds.

