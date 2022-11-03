EXCLUSIVE: Nets Sean Marks Nearing Hot Seat, Could Be Replaced by Coveted West GM

In a lot of ways, Sean Marks was the catalyst that ushered in a new era of Brooklyn Nets basketball. In 2017, he pulled off the trade that brought D’Angelo Russell to the Nets from the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell would end up being the piece that helped the Nets pull off the blockbuster sign and trade that brought Kevin Durant to the Nets from the Golden State Warriors. The following season, he pulled off another blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Brooklyn from the Houston Rockets.

Other notable signings in the Marks era include Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Jarrett Allen, and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Sean Marks Nearing Hot Seat in Brooklyn

But as of late, Marks doesn’t seem to have the same sauce he did when he first took the Nets’ job. Many believe he got fleeced in the blockbuster trade that swapped All-Stars James Harden and Ben Simmons. Especially after Andre Drummond left the team to join the Chicago Bulls in free agency and because Seth Curry has yet to play this season.

Steve Nash and the Nets mutually agreed to part ways in November, and Marks could be the next domino to fall. One NBA executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney that Marks could be on the hot seat if the Nets ‘crater out’ this season. They also named New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon as a potential replacement if he goes.

“Yeah, he should last the year. They were in a position where they almost had to move on from (Steve) Nash even though they did not want to, they did not want to look like they were giving in to Kevin Durant’s demands. But they were not listening to Nash anymore, they had to make that move,” The executive said to Heavy Sports.

“Marks has himself a little more time, but if they crater out, that might be it. If they could get Trajan Langdon back, he was with them for a few years before he went to (New Orleans) and they really liked him. It would be a natural fit there if they move on from Sean.”

Seth Curry ‘First Candidate’ To Be Traded by Nets Upon Return

After having a corrective procedure on his ankle during the offseason, Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry was expected to be ready for the start of training camp. But at nearly the one-month mark of the season, he has yet to make an appearance.

Curry was viewed as a bonus in the deal that brought Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, but as he continues to deal with an ailing ankle, he has not been able to consistently stay on the court. Despite his injury history, the executive says that once Curry is healthy, he would be the ‘first candidate’ to get traded.

“He has got to get healthy but once he does, he would be the first candidate to be moved. His contract is easy to put into a trade (final year, $8.5 million),” the executive said to Heavy Sports.

“And you’ve got Joe Harris there, you’ve got Patty Mills. I think teams know what they’re getting with Seth, and they value that. They’d be looking for a first-round pick for Curry, and that might be difficult to get but that is probably where the asking price will be if they get to the point of looking to trade him.”

The Nets will have a chance to get back on the right track in their next game against the Washington Wizards.