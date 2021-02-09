Former Knick Says He Brings ‘High Confidence’ to the Nets Roster

When the Brooklyn Nets started the season, they had one of the deepest second units in the NBA with Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Taurean Prince coming off of the bench for Steve Nash. However, After the James Harden trade Brooklyn’s bench is a lot more depleted as they had to part ways with most of their reserves to acquire the 2018 Most Valuable Player. The Nets are in the bottom half of the league in bench points as they are averaging just 34.6 points per game. Brooklyn signed former lottery pick Iman Shumpert to their roster last month to deepen their bench. Shumpert is ready to contribute immediately.

Iman Shumpert Brings Confidence To Brooklyn

“I come in with high confidence whether I score 30 or score one point,” Shumpert told reporters over Zoom on Monday via SNY. “It doesn’t matter and I think that becomes contagious when you are playing on the ball club that we got. We get into those later months of the season, the consistency and the communication is what provides the energy for us to play defense on that end.”

Shumpert Has Familiarity Playing With Star Talent

Playing with superstar talent is nothing new for Shumpert. He played along with Carmelo Anthony and Amare Stoudemire during his time with the New York Knicks, was apart of the historic 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers team with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and played in Houston with James Harden as well. “There are a lot of times where in order for a star to be a star, a role player has to be a lesser version of themselves,” Shumpert added. “Not a worse version but a lesser version just to focus on the things we got to focus on to win. I think that adds a level of comfort not only to our superstars but the guys in the locker room.”

