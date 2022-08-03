Former Lakers Star Rips Kevin Durant for Trade Demand From Nets

Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world when he made his trade request to the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant and Kyrie Irving joined the Nets during 2019 free agency, most expected them to be amongst the top title contenders far into the future. But talent alone has proven it is not enough to get the Nets over the hump since Irving and Durant joined forces.

The All-Star Duo has failed to make it out of the second round of the playoffs since joining forces. After a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in 2022, questions have been raised about whether Irving and Durant are compatible enough to win a championship in Brooklyn.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on August 2nd, Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal called out the Nets star, accusing Durant of taking the easy way out.

“When you put a house together, you should live in it …” O’Neal said. “You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work; I guess you go buy another house. You know, he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.”

Shaq Throws Salt at Potential Durant to Celtics Trade

In August, Shams Charania of “The Athletic” revealed that the Boston Celtics offered the Nets a trade package for KD, centered around their All-Star Jaylen Brown, and included Derrick White and a draft pick.

Brooklyn declined and counter-offered to say the deal would have to include Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks, and another rotation player.

So far, there has been no real movement on a trade between the Nets and Celtics. And after a 2021-22 season where they were two wins away from a title, Shaq doesn’t think that the Celtics need to make a trade for KD. The Hall of Famer believes that Boston’s best bet is to run it back with the same nucleus they had last season.

“No, not at all,” O’Neal said of Durant being traded to the Celtics. “You have a young nucleus that you can build, and you can trust; I would keep [Jaylen Brown]. I don’t know what everyone else was watching, but Jaylen was hanging pretty tough with Durant. Looked like that to me. So, no. The answer is no.”

Should the #Celtics make a big move and trade for @KDTrey5?@SHAQ was quick in his answer to us on Tuesday:#NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/4OFtsmHaDx — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 3, 2022

Time Is Ticking for Durant, Kyrie To Deliver Nets a Title

Irving and Durant came to Brooklyn in 2019 to build their own championship culture, but so far, that plan has failed tremendously. After two consecutive years of being the title favorite, the Nets have failed to even make it past the second round. With Durant and Irving transitioning into the backend of their careers, the time is ticking for them to deliver Brooklyn a championship.

It doesn’t help that young teams such as the Celtics, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks are right there in the East, standing in the way of Brooklyn securing a Finals berth.

But the bottom line is that the Nets are better off with Irving and Durant on the roster. And if Brooklyn is going to be a serious title contender Kyrie and KD will have to be a major part of it.

