Former Nets Coach Amar’e Stoudemire Sounds Off on Steve Nash Coaching Situation

Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai drew a line in the sand after Shams Charania of The Athletic released a bombshell report from Tsai’s meeting with Kevin Durant in London, where the superstar forward issued an ultimatum. Durant was in trade discussions for the entire summer after he requested a trade on June 30 just ahead of the NBA free agency window opening. Durant said he would rescind his trade demand if the Nets fired general manager Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash. Tsai drew his line by publicly with his vocal support for his front office and coaching staff, implying that the team would not be entertaining the ultimatum that was issued.

Some NBA circles thought of Durant’s ultimatum as being something to try to force the Nets into lowering their asking price to get a deal done. However, Durant, his agent, Nash, Marks, and Joe and Clara Wu Tsai met last week, and on August 23, Durant officially rescinded his request, and all sides made a plan for Brooklyn moving forward. While they have agreed to stay together, is there any love lost after Durant requested Marks and Nash be fired?

Amar’e Stoudemire on Durant and Nash Situation

Former NBA All-Star and former member of the Nets coaching staff Amar’e Stoudemire recently spoke on where things may stand between Nash and Durant. Stoudemire was confident in saying that all sides would be fine moving forward.

“I think it’s always been up and down for the coaches and star players throughout the history of the game of basketball. I think what they will probably end up doing is having a conversation to try to hash it all out to try to figure out a way to co-exist to compete for a championship. Both of those guys are egoless, right? Steve is an egoless player. Kevin Durant is also an egoless player, he wants to win. He wants to make his teammates better. So I think for those two guys who have that type of mentality and personality, it will work out for them,” Stoudemire said on an appearance on the SiriusXM NBA Radio Show.

Stoudemire has seen the dynamic between Nash and Durant. He was a member of Nash’s coaching staff last season in Brooklyn before resigning at the end of the season. Stoudemire also played with Nash as a member of the Phoenix Suns, and their relationship goes far back.

Nets Next Season Outlook

If the Nets are good in the Nash and Durant situation like Stoudemire suggests, the team has the potential to compete for a title in the 2022-23 NBA season, and the biggest question is how things come together after a rather sloppy offseason. Kyrie Irving is set to return with Durant after being linked to Los Angeles Lakers rumors all summer. Ben Simmons will be returning from injury, and so will Joe Harris.

The Nets expect to play Simmons extensively at the center position, and doing so gives them some incredible depth. Irving, Seth Curry, Harris, Durant, and Simmons would round out the team’s starting line up. With depth off of the bench with Patty Mills, Markieff Morris, Royce O’Neale, and TJ Warren.