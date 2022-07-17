Former Nets Teammate Sounds Off on Durant and Irving Situation

The Brooklyn Nets have been the talking point of this NBA offseason. Whether it is the start of the Kyrie Irving contract negotiations and the drama that circled there. That evolved to Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the organization. Some insiders have said that how the Nets handled Irving’s negotiations is what led Durant to ask to be traded. Now, there has been a revolving door of trade rumors involving Durant and the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, and more. Irving has also been in trade discussions, but only the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in the mix.

Because multiple teams are in the mix for Durant, it has essentially put free agency on pause as teams wait for the size 18 Durant shoe to drop. There remains little traction in any Durant deals with Brooklyn not getting the return they hope for if they dealt their superstar. Perhaps the closest deal for the Nets was with the Raptors and had they included the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, a deal would be done. However, Toronto has been unwilling, and now signs point to the Nets running it back with Durant and Irving.

Whether or not Brooklyn brings back their two stars remains to be seen, but NBA free agency remains in limbo until that gets closer. Multiple insiders have reported that teams are being patient to fill their rotations until after the fallout of a potential Durant deal. Now a former teammate of Durant and Irving’s in Brooklyn is echoing that same sentiment.

Langston Galloway on the Nets Offseason Situation ‘Holding Up’ Free Agency

Langston Galloway was part of the Nets roster last season and is a current NBA free agent. The 30-year-old guard didn’t hold back when discussing how the situation in Brooklyn is affecting other veteran players and that their moves are “holding up” free agency.

“Right now [Durant] and [Irving] are holding things up,” he told Robin Fambrough of The Advocate. “Once what those guys do is decided, things will fall into place for the rest of us.”

Galloway has averaged 8.1 points and 1.6 assists for his career. Last season the veteran only appeared in 7 NBA games, 4 games for the Nets, and 3 games with the Milwaukee Bucks. With the NBA uncertainty around what will happen with those stars, the final roster spots that Galloway and others would be in consideration for remain unfilled.

The comments from Galloway don’t come across as spiteful towards Durant and Irving. It is just the reality of what is happening when a top-5 NBA talent requests a trade with 4 years remaining on his contract. It is going to take time for all sides to figure it out.

Latest Reports in Brooklyn

The latest suggestions for the Nets have said that Irving is preparing to be back in Brooklyn next season. Sources say that he never wanted to leave the Nets, but him seeking a sign-and-trade partner to secure a long-term contract. Now, the Nets were unable to complete a deal, and some expect him to be back for the Nets. Others have tossed out the possibility that the Nets front office may be open to using the stretch-and-waive provision to free themselves from the headache Irving brings.