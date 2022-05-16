Nets Reveal Future Plans for Ben Simmons: Report

After trading for Ben Simmons at the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets have some decisions to make after the roller coaster of injury concerns with the All-Star point guard. Once he joined the Brooklyn roster, he was unable to make his Nets debut due to a nagging back injury and “mental block” from the injury. Now, the Nets have some decisions to make. Many have discussed Brooklyn possibly dealing Simmons, and others hope to make something work between the Australian point guard.

One of the people looking to make it work now is reportedly the Brooklyn Nets. As reported by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, a source close to Simmons was quoted saying:

“We will work together with the Nets on a summer plan. Everyone is confident.”

Ben Simmons in Brooklyn

Simmons, who just underwent microdiscectomy surgery on May 4 to address a herniated L-4 disk in his lower back, is expected to endure three months of rehab for the injury. However, the star is likely going to be available for Training Camp, which begins in September.

In the meantime, the Nets would like it if Simmons completed as much of his rehab in Brooklyn as possible to be close to the team as they continue to work towards his return. Staying close to the franchise this summer will show the Nets how serious he is taking his rehab and help them develop a summer plan for his return.

In his May 10 press conference, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks spoke to the media about the status of Simmons after his surgery.

“From the communications I’ve had with him multiple times since the surgery, he’s feeling relief already and feeling great. He knows that, it goes back to that five months, he has a big buildup to get ready and contribute,” Marks said. “Regarding Ben post-surgery, I don’t want to speak for him, but I can sense there’s a relief. There’s a new lease on life, so to speak. When you are able to take a problem and say that should be fixed and move that out of here and now it’s on to the rest.”

Marks also spoke about concerns around Simmons’ mental health and how the Nets will support him.

“I don’t want to talk about someone’s mental health or mental performance. I’m going to let Ben address that at the correct time. I will say this: Whether it’s the NBA or whether, what everyone’s been going through, I look around and I’d love to [see] if there’s anyone out there who hasn’t had some type of mental fatigue over the last two years,” Marks said. “This has not been easy for anybody. I’m not making an excuse with anyone in the pro sports area, but we all need support. And we’re coming through it. And same for Ben. We’re doing everything possible we can to get him around our group. That is the key. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again, around his friends, around his family and to participate in this and let us help him build a culture together. Build up together, build him back up.”

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons Next Season

The Nets look committed to building Simmons back up and making him a major part of their organization. Steve Nash also added to Brooklyn’s plans around their 25-year-old point guard and how they hope to use him in their game plans.

“I think he plays both [point guard and point forward],” Nash said. “I think he’s going to handle the ball, initiate offense, particularly in transition. He’s an incredible playmaker, but we have the luxury that Ben can also be a roller, playmaker out of the pick and roll.”

Nash added talking about the unique skillset that Simmons brings to Brooklyn with his size and athleticism.

“He’s just such a well-rounded, versatile athlete and skilled, 6-10 player that I think it would be limiting to say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to handle the ball all the time. You have to facilitate the offense all the time,’” he continued. “I think that’s what’s special about him is the varied skills he brings to the table, so yes he will facilitate and be the point guard. He will also sometimes be the center. Other times he will be the guy that’s just playing positionless basketball trying to create offense in the halfcourt.”

The Nets hope to work closely with Simmons on a smooth rehab this summer in Brooklyn, and obviously have big plans for him in a Nets uniform. Can he help elevate the Nets to a new level?