Giannis’ Controversial Statement About Kevin Durant Sets Twitter on Fire

The Brooklyn Nets will have a chance to wrap up their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 at Fiserv Forum. It seems that the Nets have regained momentum in this series. Game 5 seemed all but over for the Nets after trailing by as many as 17 points in the 3rd quarter, but Brooklyn stormed back to cut the lead to 11 heading into the final frame.

In the 4th quarter, the Bucks had no answer for Nets’ star Kevin Durant who terrorized Milwaukee’s defense, mostly by way of the midrange shot. Durant had arguably the best game of his playoff career in Game 6. He finished with 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 114-108 victory.

Giannis Calls Kevin Durant ‘Best in the World’

After suffering a torn Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, it was unclear if Durant would ever come back as the same player fans have been used to seeing. He had surgery to repair his Achilles that same summer which caused him to miss 18 months of action.

Durant has come back looking like he has not lost a step in his game and at the beginning of the year had even received some consideration for the Most Valuable Player award. Even after missing 23 games with a hamstring injury this season, Durant still has managed to look like an all-time great in these playoffs. Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks KD has staked his claim as the top guy in the NBA today.

“He’s the best player in the world right now,” Antetokounmpo said to reporters after the Bucks’ Game 5 meltdown.

"He's the best player in the world right now." Giannis on KD and his insane Game 5 performance. (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/PB4IflH42j — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2021

Twitter Erupts After Giannis’ Comments

It is clear that Giannis has a lot of respect for KD, as do many other hoopers in the NBA. It is hard to not appreciate what he does on a nightly basis. The issue that many people have with the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player’s comments is that you do not show your opponent that kind of respect until after the series over and the Bucks’ still have an opportunity to force a Game 7. Giannis’ comments caused a firestorm on Twitter.

Steve Nash in Awe of Durant’s Game 5 Performance

Simply put, KD bailed the Nets out in Game 5. He played all 48 minutes and hit a clutch dagger three to put Brooklyn up four points in the final minute of the game. Even with the services of James Harden who returned after missing the team’s first four games with a hamstring injury, Durant still had to put the team on his back in crunch time.

Nets’ head coach Steve Nash sees what Durant can do every day in games and practice. Still, he was in awe of KD’s legendary Game 5 performance.

“It’s ridiculous what he’s able to do,” Nash said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “We know he’s capable of nights like this, but to do it tonight … we lose [Irving], James obviously is going through his ailments, we’re down bodies, we’re wounded. And for him to have that toughness, that mentality, that’s what makes him one of the all-time greats. This is a performance that’s a signature performance for Kevin, and it was beautiful to watch.”

Durant and the Nets have a chance to close out the Bucks and move on to the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 6. If he can bring the Nets to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2003 with a hobbled Harden and Kyrie out, it would be one of the biggest feats of his career.

