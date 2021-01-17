‘Scary Hours’: Harden Reacts to Kyrie’s Return to Nets

Last night eight-time all-star James Harden finally made his debut as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Harden is already breaking records as he became the first player in Nets franchise history to record a 30-point triple-double, something the likes of Jason Kidd and Deron Williams had never even accomplished. The Beard and Durant combined for 74 points last night which was the most points they have ever combined for as teammates dating back to their adolescent days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nets were able to squeak out a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic but were without their starting point guard Kyrie Irving who is still away from the team due to personal reasons.

Harden Anxious for Kyrie To Return

Although they have been teammates for less than a week, James knows how special of a talent Kyrie is and is already anxiously awaiting his return.“I’m so excited for Kyrie to get back,” Harden told reporters following the win. “He’s a key piece to what we’re trying to do. As soon as we can get on the court together, it’s going to be scary hours.” Last week, Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating health and safety protocols when he attended a private indoor party for his older sister Asia’s 30th birthday. Kyrie would have been able to play on Saturday but chose to continue to sit out for personal reasons.

Sacrifice Equals Success for the Nets

On the season Kyrie is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, and before his hiatus, was trending toward yet another all-star selection. It is no question that the Nets now have three world-class talents on their roster. As for the question of ‘who takes the last shot?’ that is often asked of super teams, the answer for the Nets is whoever has the hot hand. The key to this star-studded trio being successful is sacrifice. “Chemistry, sacrifice, and we are all elite,” Harden told reporters about the Nets’ big three. “Depending on the game and what is going on throughout the course of the game, that is going to determine who gets the ball and who makes the plays. We are all unselfish, willing passers, and we play basketball the right way. That is all that matters.”

While championships are never a guarantee, the Nets have put themselves in a prime position to win the Eastern Conference after acquiring James Harden. It’s the reason Brooklyn was his first choice. But winning comes at a cost, one that is never cheap. “That’s why I’m here in Brooklyn. It’s not going to be easy at all, but with this roster, this coaching staff, and this organization, I think we have a legit chance.” James told reporters.

When Kyrie will return remains unknown, but with another NBA Champion joining an already talented roster they will definitely be a force to be reckoned with.

