James Harden Takes Shot at Nets Follwing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trade

After a tumultuous start to the 2021-22 season, All-Star guard James Harden requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA trade deadline. It resulted in a blockbuster deal in February 2022 that sent Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons to the Nets. After he got traded, Harden was perceived by many as a quitter, especially because his request came not too long after Kevin Durant sprained his MCL.

But in his return to Brooklyn on February 12, the All-Star guard says that following the trades of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this month, he no longer “looks like the crazy one”.

“Yeah, there was a lot of things. But it was just a lot of dysfunction. Clearly. But it was a lot of internal things that I’m not going to ever put in the media. And that was one of the reasons why I chose to make my decision,” Harden said after the Sixers’ win over the Nets via ESPN.

“But now, fast forward to date, I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like the quitter. … I knew what was going on and I just decided to [say] ‘Hey, I’m not built for this. I don’t want to deal with that. I want to play basketball, have fun, and enjoy doing it.’ And fast forward to today, they’ve got a whole new roster.”

Play

James Harden reflects on his ‘frustrating’ time with Nets | NBA on ESPN James Harden says he left the Brooklyn Nets for a reason, describing his time with the team as “frustrating” but hopes that everyone can move on. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on… 2023-02-12T04:03:52Z

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

James Harden Sounds off on ‘Frustrating’ Time With Nets

Another reason many people believed Harden made his trade request was due to the inactive status of Kyrie. For those who are tardy to the party, Irving refused to take the COVID-19 vaccination last season, which led to the Nets sidelining him for the first part of the year. It resulted in the star point guard only playing in 29 games last season before being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

While Harden refused to directly answer if his trade request was tied to Kyrie’s absence, the Sixers star did note that he chose to come to Brooklyn because he wanted to play with Durant and Irving, which wasn’t the case for most of his Nets tenure. And as the 2022 deadline drew closer, Harden says he “knew it wasn’t going to change”.

“That’s not something that I’m going to answer. But the reason I made that decision to get out of my comfort zone, which was to leave Houston and do everything that I did to get out of there was to come in and play with KD and Kyrie. That didn’t happen as much as I would like to or the organization wanted to. It was just something where I knew it wasn’t going to change,” Harden added.

“Frustrating. It’s a lot of what-ifs when you play less than 20 games together. So, it’s a little bit frustrating. But it is what it is. Hopefully, everybody’s in a good place now, and we can move on.”

Insider: James Harden Had Issues With Steve Nash

Though Harden denies that a rift between him and Irving caused him to leave the Nets, there were apparent issues in the locker room that contributed to him wanting out of Brooklyn. NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports says Harden left because he did not get along with former Nets head coach Steve Nash.

“Steve Nash and James Harden weren’t getting along. The two of them [Irving and Harden] are cool, I can tell you that on record. The issue was Steve Nash and James Harden,” Robinson said during an appearance on “Straight Fire With Jason McIntyre” in October 2022.

The insider also said Durant was upset by Harden’s trade request because he felt it made him “look bad at his job”.

“The fact that Kevin Durant was pushing the Nets management to make that trade for James Harden last season. That’s why they were on the outs because it made him look bad at his job,” he added.