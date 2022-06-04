Coveted Assistant Coach Linked to Nash and Nets Coaching Staff

Following the Brooklyn Nets‘ disappointing first round playoff exit, changes in their coaching staff quickly followed. Amare Stoudemire decided to step away from the team less than a week after elimination. Reports of a shake-up among the staff were released soon after the season. Steve Nash drew a lot of criticism this season and especially this postseason for lack of creativity offensively with his two stars of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Next to go are assistants David Vanterpool and Adam Harrington — who doubles as director of player development — are both likely gone, according to Marc Stein.

However, much of the news around the Nets coaching staff has revolved around departures, and now recent reporting from Marc Stein has an addition coming to the Nets coaching staff.

Marc Stein Nets Coaching Staff Reporting

Marc Stein, who first reported the imminent Nets coaching changes, added to his reporting June 4, with news on a potential new assistant coming to Brooklyn to be part of Nash’s coaching staff.

“The Nets are expected to hire Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov to serve as an assistant to Steve Nash on the Brooklyn bench, league sources say. Nash had pursued Kokoskov when he first got the job after their time together in Phoenix,” Stein tweeted.

Igor Kokosov has over thirty years of coaching experience, and many in the NBA. Even being on the championship-winning Detroit Pistons staff. The assistant has numerous ties to this Nets team. He served as an assistant coach (2008-2012) when Steve Nash played in Phoenix. The Serbian native also served an as an assistant (2013-14) with the Cavaliers when Kyrie Irving was in Cleveland.

“Brooklyn is revamping its coaching staff in the wake of its first-round sweep by Boston. Kokoskov, of course, has been a head coach in the NBA (Phoenix), EuroLeague (Fenerbahce) and internationally (teaming with Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic to win EuroBasket gold with Slovenia),” Stein added.

Igor Kokoskov Nets Assistant

Kokoskov brings a lot of much-needed experience to the Brooklyn staff. His experience across the NBA, European, and International leagues are incredibly valuable to bring to the Nets bench. He also has ties to Goran Dragic should the Nets hope to bring him back again as an impending free agent.

Nash, who played for Kokoskov is obviously impressed by the presence he brings as an assistant coach. He reportedly pursued Kokoskov after Nash got the Nets job in 2020, per Stein.

Kokoskov joined Jason Kidd’s staff for the Dallas Mavericks in 2021, and Dallas reached the Western Conference Finals this season for the first time since 2010-11.

Brooklyn hopes that adding the experience and expertise into its coaching staff can elevate them to the next level. Kokoskov will be added to a staff that is expected to have a lot of turnover this offseason. One things that Sean Marks cited as something he wants to see changed for the Nets is a returned focus on player development. Maybe Igor Kokoskov will be that guy, but don’t expect it to be the last move the Nets make.