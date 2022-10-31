Insider: Nets Kyrie Irving Backlash in ‘Poor Taste’ Due To Looming Free Agency

On October 27, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is filled with anti-Semitic tropes, according to an article written by Rolling Stone. Irving’s tweet caused him to come under the scrutiny of many, including Nets owner Joe Tsai who said he was ‘disappointed’ in the All-Star guard. Irving, known for being one of the more outspoken players in the NBA, did shut down all the claims of him being anti-Semitic in an apparent response to Tsai’s tweet.

“I am an OMNIST, and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving said via his Twitter account. “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in every day. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

Insider: Nets Kyrie Irving Backlash in ‘Poor Taste’

Much of the response to Irving’s tweet has been negative, as the Nets star has received a lot of backlash in wake of the discovery. Granted, Irving posting the link may not have been the best look. But what can’t be proven is his intent. And if his intentions were good, should he be vilified for that?

During an October 30 appearance on the Pix 11 News with Marc Malusis, NBA insider, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, said that the backlash Irving has received in the wake of his controversial tweet has been in “poor taste”, especially because of his looming free agency

Kyrie Irving Update: The Brooklyn Nets PG’s been in the news because of social media posts. Here’s what I know from folks I’ve spoken with. I discussed it last night with @MarcMalusis & @TheSportsGuyJoe on @PIX11News. pic.twitter.com/Wj1X2z1Vi8 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) October 31, 2022

Civil Rights Sounds off on Ex Nets Coach’s Suspension

After taking the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his rookie year, head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire season due to violating team policies. There has been much backlash made about the organization’s decision to suspend its coach. During an appearance on “Scoop B Radio” Noted civil rights leader Jesse Jackson compared Udoka’s situation to a ‘big football game’.

“I did. You know, all these guys — it’s like you have the officers in the field and then you turn around and someone pulls you into the stands. Some on the police force and the secret service; so, in many of these cultures they have the same views as the people in the stands have and they say some awful things. When it comes out, now it becomes embarrassing to your team or company.

The way I look at it is like when I see Alabama play Georgia which is a big football game. And you see women crying over this black guy when he scores a touchdown, or makes a pass, or make a tackle and the other team does the same thing,” Jackson said of Udoka to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

“In the midway sports has become the great transformer by society. This stuff is led by children; these kids are 18-19 years old, and they are packing 100,000 people per week in the stadium. No one else does it better than they do it; and so, the rules by what they are playing should be the rules that everyone should be governed by, and I look up and see these white ladies crying over this black quarterback to see him through and what they’re saying is that we’re not superior. It’s me vs another lighter skin color. So that’s why it appealed to me so much; I went through high school playing ball and went to college riding a football scholarship and got a good time with it going to college.”

With Irving set to become a free agent this summer, it will be interesting to see how this impacts teams who want to sign him.