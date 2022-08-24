Former Celtics Star Throws Shade About Latest Kevin Durant Trade Updates

The Brooklyn Nets finally were able to convince their star forward Kevin Durant, to return to Brooklyn for what they hope turns out to be the entirety of the four years remaining on his contract. The team announced on Tuesday, that following a meeting between Durant, his agent Rich Kleiman, Nets governors Joe and Clara Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash, all sides have committed to moving forward together.

“[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” Marks said in a statement. “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

The news was quickly reacted to by multiple people on NBA Twitter, including Patrick Beverley, who threw some shade in Durant’s direction tweeting.

“Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang,” Beverley tweeted.

The tweet resulted in a back and forth from Durant, but Beverley wasn’t the only NBA player on Twitter to mention the news. Isaiah Thomas also shared a message about the Durant signing on his social media Tuesday.

Isaiah Thomas Tweets Shade at Kevin Durant Situation

After Durant was announced to be staying in Brooklyn and the Nets put an end to all trade hopes, two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas shared a simple tweet that had a sense of relief to it.

“Finally lol. Can we sign now lol,” Thomas tweeted.

Finally lol. Can we sign now lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 23, 2022

Thomas, who is currently a free agent confirmed what many insiders are saying, that the NBA has been on a bit of a holding pattern waiting for the Durant shoe to drop. Teams have been hesitant to make any free agent signings or add players without knowing if they will be involved in any offseason trades.

Thomas in his career, has averaged 17.7 points and nearly 5 assists per game. Last season Thomas saw an increase in production with the Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 8.3 points per game in 17 appearances in Charlotte and proved to be a player that deserves to be on an NBA roster.

The All-Star point guard has played 11 years in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics, and has been linked to possibly re-signing with the C’s this offseason.

Brooklyn Nets Next Season

Durant isn’t the only player returning to the Nets next season. Kyrie Irving was also said to be expected to returning to Brooklyn next season.

“All-Star Kyrie Irving also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn, and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources,” Charania wrote.

Not only Irving and Durant, but Ben Simmons is set to make his Nets debut at the start of this NBA season.