Nets Kyrie Irving Explains Why He Considers J Cole His ‘Hero’

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving is different. Both on and off the basketball court. Your interpretation of that statement may be entirely different than the next person’s based on your perception of Irving as a person. But there is no denying that Kyrie is unlike any person in the NBA. Irving’s uniqueness was on full display this season after it was revealed that he would need to get the New York City mandated COVID vaccine to play home games at Barclays Center. To this point, the Nets star still has not obliged.

Irving is usually pretty cautious about oversharing. But one thing that he has been open about, is the influences that he has in his life which have shaped him into the man he is today. Recently Kyrie revealed to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports that one of his major influences is multi-platinum recording artist J. Cole.

“He’s a hero of mine,” Irving said to Robinson about J. Cole’s influence. “He’s been a staple in the culture for a long time now since a little bit before the 2010s. I’ve always taken inspiration and motivation from other artists.”

J Cole Played Professional Basketball in 2021

It’s easy to see why Cole would be an inspiration to a player like Kyrie who has been adamant about not being defined by his career as a basketball player and being able to offer so much more to the world. Despite having such a successful career as a hip-hop artist, Cole chased his dream of becoming a professional basketball player as he joined the NBA’s Basketball Africa League (BAL) last season. He spoke about it on Kevin Durant’s weekly podcast, “The ETCs”.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to play in the NBA, not just professional, but be in the NBA. But I was delusional. I didn’t have any reason to think that I would be in the NBA, but I definitely thought I was good enough. I was that delusional kid. It’s almost like I had blinders on, and I kept that delusion going,” Cole said on “The ETCs” in 2021 before his professional debut.

“Just to have this is a blessing and it’s amazing. I’m giving myself permission to analyze how I feel after this and see if this is something you want to continue to be ridiculous about. Or are you satisfied with this?”

Cole left the BAL in May of 2021 after satisfying his contractual obligations and has not returned since.

Durant’s Agent Makes Interesting Kyrie Comparison

Although the vaccine and mask mandate has been lifted in New York City, Kyrie Irving is still not allowed to play home games in Barclays Center because of the private sector mandate. However, Irving is still allowed to sit courtside for Nets’ home games. On March 13 Irving made his Barclays Center debut as he sat courtside for the Nets game against the New York Knicks. Durant’s agent and business partner Rich Kleiman likened Kyrie’s lone appearance at Barclays Center this season to famed drug kingpin Frank Lucas when he entered the arena at Madison Square Garden in the 80s.

“It felt like when Frank Lucas walked into the boxing match in American Gangster,” Kleiman said per a tweet from Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Kyrie Irving entering Barclays Center vs. Knicks on Sunday had a Denzel Washington spin on it according to Kevin Durant's manager @richkleiman of @boardroom & @35Ventures. "It felt like when Frank Lucas walked into the boxing match in American Gangster." pic.twitter.com/NyPaRu970m — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 17, 2022

The Nets are looking to finish the last leg of this season strong as they gear up for what they hope is a long playoff push. They will suit up against the Portland Trail Blazers in their next game.

