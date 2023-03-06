Ex Nets Star Makes Shocking Revelation After Massive Ja Morant News

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went viral after he showed what appeared to be a handgun in an Instagram live session on March 4. Morant, now a two-time All-Star, was heavily scrutinized for possessing a firearm as one of the league’s brightest stars. But former Brooklyn Nets star Paul Pierce says he can identify with the Grizzlies’ point guard’s decision, revealing that he also carried a gun when he was an NBA player.

“I don’t care what y’all say about Ja, I carried a gun after I was stabbed, y’all don’t know what he is going thru,” Pierce tweeted on March 5.

“Everyone got something to say until u really know what’s really going on in someone’s life when u black and rich u a target period.”

I don’t care what y’all say about Ja I carried a gun after I was stabbed y’all don’t know what he going thru everyone got something to say until u really know what’s really going on in someone life when u black and rich u a target period — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 5, 2023

Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant Indefinitely

Initially, the Grizzlies announced that their star point guard would miss at least two games for his actions. However, when head coach Taylor Jenkins addressed the media for the first time following the incident on March 5, he said there was no timetable for Morant’s return and that the All-Star guard would be away from the team indefinitely.

“We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games,” Jenkins said via ESPN. “I mean, this is going be an ongoing healing process. … It’s really not a timetable situation.”

Morant’s suspension comes at a tough time for the Grizzlies. Though they are currently in second place in the Western Conference standings, just three games are separating second through fourth place. And with Morant carrying the bulk of the scoring for the Grizzlies at 27.1 points per game, his presence will be greatly missed.

Following his suspension, Morant released a statement in which he apologized to those he hurt and took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said in a statement on March 4 via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant releases statement and says he is going to take time away to receive help: pic.twitter.com/5TxS7Qh3kJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2023

Analyst Urges Ja Morant to Speak to Allen Iverson

Morant is certainly not the first NBA star to be under fire, and he likely will not be the last. But the concerning thing about the Grizzlies star is that there seems to be a pattern of consistency with his behavior, specifically with violent acts and incidents involving firearms.

The former lottery pick is on the path to becoming the next face of the NBA. Morant is the newest Nike signature athlete and has been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons. But with his recent string of behavior, he could be jeopardizing all of his recent success. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith compares the current situation of Morant with NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

“It’s about the company that you keep as well because the reality of the situation is that you listen. I would advise Ja Morant, why don’t you call my man Allen Iverson?” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take” on March 6.

“Why don’t you ask him about what all of that is like and the trials and tribulations he had to endure and struggle through and overcome before he got to this place of an elevated level of peace where he’s going in the right direction? Why don’t you ask him about that?”