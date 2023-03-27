Jacque Vaughn Name Drops Nets Big Man After Disappointing Loss

Even after trading away their All-Star tandem of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the deadline, the Brooklyn Nets are still without a legit number two center to relieve starting big man Nic Claxton. The Nets have outsourced for help in the front court post-trade deadline bringing in Moses Brown and former lottery pick Nerlens Noel on ten-day contracts. But Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn insists that Brown and Noel were not brought in to unleash the “competitive nature” of front-court players who were already on the roster, such as Day’Ron Sharpe.

“Of course, we wouldn’t do that. We wouldn’t sign those two bigs to motivate Day’Ron Sharpe to be a professional and bring all he has every single day. At the end of the day, these guys are here in this league because they have a competitive nature about it. That’s why they got here. That’s why they’re the one-percenters,” Vaughn sarcastically told reporters. following Brooklyn’s loss to the Orlando Magic.

“And sometimes you have to tap into that competitive nature. Sometimes you cannot appreciate the situation that you’re in. It might not look the way you want it to look on your timing. Sometimes you need a little nudge, and Day’Ron has responded extremely well by having another big on the roster.”

Day’Ron Sharpe Sounds off on Improved Play

Sharpe’s play improved exponentially in March. So far, he is averaging 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, all improvements from the previous month. But another thing that also changed drastically in March is Sharpe’s playing time. His playing time has increased by nearly two minutes per game, despite having four consecutive DNPs. Sharpe has strung together an impressive stretch of games, and he says consistent playing time has been a major factor.

“I’d say [inconsistent playing time] was hard early on. It was a challenge. Now, I’d say it is what it is. You can only control what you can control. I’m just the type of dud, I don’t let things get ingrown. Something happens, and a couple of hours go by, and I’m over it, for real,” Sharpe said via the New York Post.

“[Vaughn] is always preaching habits and being more professional. … Watching film after the game, just getting what you need. Even though I’m young, still getting what you need and doing what you have to do to get ready for the game.”

Ben Simmons Not Expected to Return This Season

Sharpe could see an even larger increase in his minutes after the Nets’ latest announcement. Broklyn’s All-Star forward Ben Simmons, who has not played since before the All-Star break, is not expected to return this season, according to Vaughn. Simmons was the centerpiece surrounding the deal that had the Nets send All-Star guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. So far, he has only played 42 games for the Nets as he has battled with numerous injuries since his arrival.

“Ben was going through the process of strengthening, being on the court, being reevaluated. During one of those reevaluations, the impingement presented itself… He’s probably not going to join us for the rest of the year, in all honesty,” Vaughn said to reporters via Erik Slater of Clutch Points.

“Right now, he’s really under the care of consulting with specialists to see what the next step is going to be going forward,” Vaughn told reporters. “For me as a coach, there are some things that I can control, some things that I can’t control. What I can’t control is the impingement. What I can control is getting this group ready to play.”