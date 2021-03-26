Hall of Famer Says James Harden ‘Might Be’ Best Player in the World

Nets star James Harden arguably has already solidified his place in the NBA Hall of Fame. During his time with the Houston Rockets, Harden won an NBA Most Valuable Player award and won the last three NBA scoring titles. However, in his first year with the Brooklyn Nets, Harden could arguably be having the best season of his 11-year career.

Despite not having his two co-stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant for multiple games, ‘The Beard’ has kept Brooklyn’s ship afloat throughout the season. Harden has been the main catalyst in the Nets having a 30-15 record and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Harden’s elite play this season has Hall of Famer Charles Barkley believing that he has officially overtaken the title of the best basketball player in the world.

Charles Barkley Has High Praise for James Harden

“Right now, no disrespect to LeBron or Giannis or anybody but James Harden might be the best basketball player in the world,” Barkley said via Nets Wire.

“Period. Kobe and Jordan were better players from a guard standpoint, but as far as offensively, they couldn’t shoot 3s like him. Every time he goes to the basket, he’s going to hit somebody and get two free throws.”

Charles Barkley says James Harden is the best player in the world right now and the greatest offensive player we've ever seen from a guard standpoint. (Via @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/6bwxzXMJK5 — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) March 24, 2021

Harden Has Been Different This Season

Harden’s scoring numbers have significantly decreased this season. After averaging a whopping 36.1 points per game last season, ‘The Beard’ is averaging just 25.2 points per game this year.

Numbers do not tell the whole story of Harden’s season. This year there is just something different about the way he plays. The nine-time All-Star is in complete control of the offense and is playing the game in slow motion. He leads the NBA in assists with 11.5 per game.

What has been even more impressive than Harden’s numbers on the court is his availability for the Nets.

Harden Doesn’t Take the Game for Granted

In a shortened NBA season that has been plagued by major injuries to big name stars, Harden has missed just two games for Brooklyn. Part of the reason for this is that the 31-year-old knows that nothing is promised in this league. The length of an NBA career is so feeble, and the fortunes of a player can change in the blink of an eye. That is why Harden goes out and plays every game as if it is his last.

“I enjoy the grind that the legs are a little tired. I’m feeling so well and just going out there trying to find a way to win the game. Tonight, I feel like it was one of those examples,” Harden told reporters after Tuesday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers via SNY.

James Harden on playing the most games amongst all NBA players since he was drafted: "If this thing was to be done tomorrow and I wasn't able to play basketball anymore, I know that I gave everything I had. I know I didn't shortcut myself in any way or at any point" pic.twitter.com/jzoSk3yb3j — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 24, 2021

After suffering a scary neck injury against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night it was questionable whether Harden would suit up for the next game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Harden was a game-time decision for the Nets and did end up playing. Harden had a huge night as he finished with a stat line of 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 17 assists.

“That’s just how I am. That’s just how I’m built. For granted, if this was to be done tomorrow and I wasn’t able to play basketball anymore, I know I gave everything that I’ve had,” Harden continued.

“I know I didn’t shortcut myself in any way at any point. That’s just my mentality and that’s where I am. It will be over eventually one day but me knowing in the back of my mind ‘yo listen, you did that.’ Whatever happens, happens at the end of the day. You did that, you gave it your all and you live with that.”

Harden sat out for Wednesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz and is still listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

