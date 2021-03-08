James Harden Sounds off on Blake Griffin’s Role With Nets

Scary Hours turned terrifying for the rest of the NBA on Sunday afternoon.

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Brooklyn Nets as he will sign a veteran’s minimum deal with a team for the rest of the season according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin is expected to play the role of a small-ball center off the bench according to Woj.

James Harden Sounds off on Blake Griffin’s Role

James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and now Blake Griffin. The 2021 roster for the Brooklyn Nets could end up being one of the greatest of all time.

Harden, who leads the league in assists sounded off on what the addition of Griffin could mean for the Nets season.

“Obviously, we know the athletic and high-jumping Blake,” Harden said per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“But these last couple years he’s knocking down the 3-ball a little bit better, ballhandling is a lot better and he can be a great contribution to this team.”

Nets Are Ideal Situation for Blake

While the Brooklyn Nets could not offer Griffin as much money as the Golden State Warriors, they were the ideal situation for the six-time All-Star. Going to Golden State who is just on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, Griffin would have been expected to come in and immediately contribute. Brooklyn is different.

After the Harden trade, the Nets starting lineup was loaded but their bench was just as depleted. The addition of Griffin allows him to fill a lesser but necessary role on a team that is just a half-game back from the top spot in their conference.

Nets’ Bench Has Potential To Be Elite

The Nets bench has started to take shape over the past couple of weeks. Bruce Brown has turned out to be a hidden gem in the absence of Durant and could end up being a major spark off Brooklyn’s bench. The return of big man Nic Claxton has also been a big story for the Nets as he has turned out to be a solid player who is just scratching the surface.

Now, the Nets are adding a six-time All-Star to bring off their bench. The Championship stock of the Nets rises every day. The one weakness the Nets had no longer exists and they now check every box and look poised to deliver the franchise their first championship.

The Nets already hold the number two spot in the Eastern Conference and could cakewalk to the top spot. They only trail the Philadelphia 76ers by a half-game and it remains to be seen if Simmons and Embiid could miss time after being ruled out of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

Officials discovered that the two All-Stars had come in contact with a barber who originally had an inconclusive COVID test. The barber was retested, and it was discovered that the barber tested positive for the coronavirus.

When the Nets take the floor on Thursday against the Boston Celtics ‘scary hours will look a lot scarier.

