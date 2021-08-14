Nets Star Looks Fully Healed From Playoff Injury in New Video [WATCH]

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most talented collections of players in NBA history. Between Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving the Nets have eight NBA Finals appearances, three NBA championships, two NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards, and two regular-season Most Valuable Player awards. A trophy display, unlike anything NBA fans, has ever seen.

Aside from the accolades, the skillsets of these three stars are unmatched as well. Kyrie and Harden have arguably the best handles of any player outside of Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, and KD is widely regarded as one of the best pure scorers in NBA history.

James Harden Looks Fully Healthy in Latest Video

As good as the Nets stars are, the all-time greats are always looking to improve upon their respective games. After his arrival in Brooklyn, Harden was viewed as one of the top candidates to capture the 2021 NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Unfortunately for Harden, a hamstring injury took away his chance at capturing the award. But in a newly surfaced video, Harden is looking sprier than ever. Don’t look now Nets haters, but Harden may even be adding a new move into his already deep bag of tricks.

more content of JH putting in work for the tl pic.twitter.com/YMOFw92AUK — mj (@hardenbbq) August 13, 2021

Nets Add Kyle Korver To Coaching Staff

Injuries are what ultimately derailed the Nets’ dream of capturing the franchise’s first-ever championship. In fact, the Nets ‘Big 3’ shared the court for less than 10 games during the regular season. While that is the case, the Nets still had their opportunities in their second-round matchup with the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, despite being without Kyrie and with Harden playing hurt.

One factor that can be pointed to is the performance of Joe Harris in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After leading the NBA in three-point percentage throughout the regular season, Harris struggled mightily in the playoffs and just couldn’t shoot his way out of the funk. The lasting image for Nets fans was Harris missing a wide-open three during overtime of Game 7 against the Bucks which ultimately cost them the game.

The Nets have made a move to correct that heading into next season as they have added legendary sharpshooter Kyle Korver to join their staff as an assistant player development coach according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This should ultimately aid in the shooting woes of Harris as well as the Nets’ other three-point specialists.

After 17 NBA seasons, one-time All-Star Kyle Korver is joining the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant coach on Steve Nash's staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2021

Sean Marks Gives Update of Kyrie & Harden Contract Extensions

The Nets officially inked KD to a four-year $198 million extension and now Irving and Harden are on deck for their payday. Nets’ general manager Sean Marks doesn’t want to waste any time locking in his stars as he hopes to have all three inked to long-term deals before NBA training camp opens.

“As it pertains to Kai and James, we’re having those discussions with them now,” Marks said per NetsDaily. “There’s no immediate hurry to get any of these guys done in terms of the first day of free agency. These are opportunities for us to sit down, break bread together, meet with Joe Tsai, and really all get on the same page. I feel very confident that first day of training camp, we’ll be looking at those three, in particular, being signed, sealed, and delivered and being a part of the Brooklyn Nets for a long time to come.”

If all goes to plan Brooklyn could be setting itself up for one of the longest-running dynasties that have the opportunity to capture multiple championships.

