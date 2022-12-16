James Harden Sends Nets Chilling Message Over Blockbuster Trade

Many people believe that the Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 season went awry when general manager Sean Marks pulled the trigger on a trade that sent 10-time All-Star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. In exchange, they received former Defensive Player of the Year finalist Ben Simmons. Harden’s mid-season trade demand was met by scrutiny. Especially because it came amid Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated, which sidelined him for the majority of the season.

As a result, many fans accused Harden of bailing on the team when they needed him the most. But Harden says the irony is that months after his trade demand, Nets star Kevin Durant also asked out.

“I just feel like internally, things weren’t what I expected when I was trying to get traded there. I think everybody knows that,” Harden said, per Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports.

“And I knew people were going to talk and say, ‘You quit’ and all that stuff, but then the following summer, the other superstar there [Durant] wanted to leave. So, it’s like: Am I still the quitter?”

James Harden Calls Out Nets Locker Room

You could argue that Nets fans had the right to be disgruntled. They came into the season thinking Harden was on track to sign a deal to remain a Net for the long term. But what Harden envisioned when he requested a trade to the Nets in 2021 is not what materialized.

Kyrie missed most of the 2021-22 season because of the vaccine mandate, and Kevin Durant missed a significant amount of time due to injury as well. In total, the Net All-Star trio only played 13 games together.

But beyond that, there was a different assortment of issues on the court. They never had a true center, and ex-Nets coach Steve Nash’s style was lethargic. But Harden’s main issue with the Nets was their lack of “structure”.

“I don’t mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure, and even superstars, they need structure. That’s what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations,” Harden added.

Steve Nash Contributed to James Harden’s Exit

Things unraveled quickly for the Nets last season. A losing streak that plummeted them in the Eastern Conference standings, inconsistencies on the roster, and uncertainty about the future of the franchise were all factors that ultimately led to Harden’s exit from Brooklyn.

However, that wasn’t how the narrative was written throughout the media. Many thought the reason for Harden’s trade request was the absence of Kyrie Irving, who refused to take the COVID Vaccine. But Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports reported in July that Harden wanted out because of former Nets coach Steve Nash.

“There are a few things that you could do because I think that for Sean Marks, the issue with James Harden was a Steve Nash issue, not a Kyrie issue, as what was widely reported,” Robinson said.

Scoop B :

The result of the hype train that surrounded the trio of Harden, Durant, and Kyrie was a star-studded trio that played just 13 games together. Nobody will ever know what could have been. But in the end, each party got what they desired.