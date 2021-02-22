Nets Star James Harden Calls out DeAndre Jordan Again—and Jordan Responds

James Harden has said and done almost all of the right things since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in mid-January.

The eight-time All-Star and 2018 MVP quickly got on the same page with Kyrie Irving about who would be Brooklyn’s point guard and who would serve as shooting guard. He expressed regret for how his messy breakup with the Houston Rockets unfolded. And he’s thrust himself into the MVP conversation as the Nets’ floor general by regularly posting triple-doubles.

And then there’s the leadership Harden has exhibited. During Brooklyn’s 112-108 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, it once again came in the form of Harden calling out the team’s center.

Harden Calls Out DeAndre Jordan

Toward the end of the first quarter Sunday, DeAndre Jordan got into a squabble with a referee. After a brief exchange between the two, Harden entered the scene and lightly pushed Jordan back so the two could have a one-on-one chat.

Leadership.

Harden talking to DJ here really shows how much of a leader he is pic.twitter.com/ERXlbi5Ex6 — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) February 22, 2021

Earlier, Harden was seen shouting at Jordan, who has mixed solid play with lackadaisical efforts throughout the season. Earlier Sunday, it was more of the latter — and fans on Twitter took notice.

James Harden is PISSED at Deandre Jordan. — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiClaxton) February 22, 2021

Lmao Harden treating Jordan like Lebron used to treat Kevin Love 😂 — HANDSOME (@JUSTDOITSULLEY) February 22, 2021

Bro every time I watch a nets game, I see harden bitching deandre Jordan 😅 — No longer a troll, Mj is a fraud (@LeSweepNets2) February 22, 2021

Love that. Needed a floor general. Jordan woke tf up — Clash Bandicoot (@ClashBandicoot_) February 22, 2021

Jordan Responds in a Massive Way

Indeed, Jordan did appear to wake up shortly thereafter. His thunderous slam on an alley-oop gave the Nets a 42-40 lead with about seven minutes left in the second quarter. Harden got the assist on the play, inbounding the ball with perfect precision to Jordan for the dunk.

.@DeAndre knows a thing or two about catching lobs in this building ↗️↘️ pic.twitter.com/mIOgHzGWu4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 22, 2021

Jordan wound up having a stellar game with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, 10 rebounds and a season-high-tying four blocks in 28 minutes. His one-handed tip-in gave the Nets a 110-108 lead with 11 seconds to play.

For Jordan, it was his third double-double of the season and his 100th career game with at least four blocks, five of which have come as a member of the Nets.

DeAndre Jordan defending against the Clippers the way he used to as a Clipper. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 22, 2021

This might be DeAndre Jordan’s best defensive game as a Net. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) February 22, 2021

And it wasnt after the first quarter he turned it in from them for sure salute — zrt (@jerseysportsguy) February 22, 2021

Not the First Time Harden and Jordan Have Shared a Heated Exchange

Earlier this season, in a game against the Detroit Pistons on February 9, Jordan appeared to just give up playing defense in the middle of a play.

During a timeout shortly thereafter, YES Network cameras caught Harden’s frustration with Jordan. Harden, the perennial All-Star whom the Nets acquired via four-team trade on January 14, was seen voicing that frustration by confronting Jordan about his defense during a timeout.

Harden was trying to coach his new team after trailing early vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/mSpVQo17oo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2021

The next day, after the Nets rebounded from the Pistons loss with a win over the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said he and DeAndre Jordan also shared some heated exchanges in Detroit, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Jordan responded with 12 points, 13 rebounds and three locks — and Nash praised the way the veteran center bounced back, per Lewis.

Nash admits he and DeAndre Jordan got emotional and upset with each other last night; praised the way the veteran center responded tonight. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 11, 2021

Jordan, an All-Star for the Clippers in 2016-17 who twice led the NBA in rebounds, insisted his exchanges with Nash and Harden weren’t anything negative.

“We’re competitors. Everybody on this team. All the coaches, a lot of those guys have played in this league before. And our team, we’ve got a lot veteran guys who ultimately want to reach the pinnacle of this game of basketball,” Jordan said after the Pacers game, via SNY. “It was just — we want to win. It’s just trying to find the right ways and schemes during game and different adjustments. That’s where I think our conversation went. A lot of things get blown out of proportion and some of that is you guys’ fault (the media), some of that is just people trying to get clicks. But every conversation that people have, we can’t judge by their facial expressions. A lot of that is just how we talk during the heat of the game. It’s not anything negative.”

"We're competitors, man. Everybody on this team" DeAndre Jordan addresses the animated exchange him and Steve Nash had following Tuesday's loss to Detroit pic.twitter.com/uvG21csw3D — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 11, 2021

